Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Jorge Lopez off waivers from Kansas City and optioned to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Drew Anderson for assignment. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired LHP Brooks Raley from Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later. Transferred RHP Roberto Osuna to the 45-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Franchy Cordero on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Cory Gearrin from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP John Curtiss from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site. Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith for assignment. Activated Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from alternate training site. Activated LHP Robbie Erlin.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tejay Antone from alternate training site. Placed 2b Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed IF/OF Phillip Evans on the 60-day IL. Recalled IF/OF Jose Osuna from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to alternate training site. Designated RHP Enyel De Los Santos for assignment. Recalled RF Kyle Garlick from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Howard from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Luis Basabe from Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Placed RHP Jordan Humphreys on the restricted list. Activated LHP Jarlin Garcia from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site and added to taxi squad. Designated IF Abiatal Avelino for assignment. Added RHP Trevor Cahill to taxi squad.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Chris Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed S J.J. Wilcox.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Duke Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Akeem King.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed DT Bruce Hector off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived WR Trevontae Hights.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Michael Dunn. Waived TE Nate Wieting.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Saivion Smith and WR Jon’Vea Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Kendrick Rogers.

DETROIT LIONS — Traded CB Michael Jackson to New England for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick. Waived WR’s Travis Fulgham and Chris Lacy, G Joshua Garnett, LB Christian Sam and DE Jonathan Wynn.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock, DT Carl Davis and DL Caraun Reid. Waived CB Kobe Williams. Placed DT’s Brian Price and Dontavius Russell on the injured reserve list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Calvin Munson from the non-football injury list. Signed WR Chester Rogers.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired CB Michael Jackson from Detroit for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Ross Cockrell and WR Cody White. Activated LB Tae Crowder from the active/non-football injury list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Jatavis Brown on the reserve/retired list. Activated LB Nathan Gerry from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Jordan Reed.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens. Activated RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated LB Reuben Foster from the active/physically unable to play list. Activated TE Logan Thomas from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contract extension.

