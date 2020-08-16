Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated LHP John Means from the IL. Designated RHP Chandler Shepherd for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Burch Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Brett Martin on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13. Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Franklyn Kilome from alternate training site. Designated INF Brian Dozier for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site. Recalled OF Josh Naylor from alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT’s Tanzel Smart and Justin Zimmer. Waived WR Nick Easley and DT Niles Scott.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Casey Dunn. Waived G Jovahn Fair.
WASHINGTON — Activated QB Alex Smith off the physically unable to perform list.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.