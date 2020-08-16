Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Transactions

August 16, 2020 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated LHP John Means from the IL. Designated RHP Chandler Shepherd for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Burch Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.

Advertisement

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Brett Martin on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13. Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Franklyn Kilome from alternate training site. Designated INF Brian Dozier for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site. Recalled OF Josh Naylor from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT’s Tanzel Smart and Justin Zimmer. Waived WR Nick Easley and DT Niles Scott.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Casey Dunn. Waived G Jovahn Fair.

WASHINGTON — Activated QB Alex Smith off the physically unable to perform list.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Hill AFB Airmen demonstrate combat flexibility, reliability of F-35