Sunday’s Transactions

August 16, 2020 4:58 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated LHP John Means from the IL. Designated RHP Chandler Shepherd for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to alternate training site. Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Burch Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RF Kyle Garlick from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Brett Martin on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 13.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed SS Bo Bichette on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from the taxi squad. Recalled RHP Sam Gaviglio as the teams 29th man.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 13. Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from alternate training site. Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Franklyn Kilome from alternate training site. Designated INF Brian Dozier for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site. Recalled OF Josh Naylor from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated C Matt Skura from the PUP list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT’s Tanzel Smart and Justin Zimmer. Waived WR Nick Easley and DT Niles Scott.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Tommylee Lewis, WR Marken Michel and TE Andrew Vollert. Waived LB Kyahva Tezino, WR DeAndrew White and TE Cam Sutton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Casey Dunn. Waived G Jovahn Fair.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE Jalen Jelks.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Cody White.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OLB Jamal Davis.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated QB Alex Smith from the PUP list.

