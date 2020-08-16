Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated LHP John Means from the IL. Designated RHP Chandler Shepherd for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to alternate training site. Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Burch Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RF Kyle Garlick from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Yonny Chirinos from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Brett Martin on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 13.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed SS Bo Bichette on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from the taxi squad. Recalled RHP Sam Gaviglio as the teams 29th man.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jeremy Beasley on the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 13. Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from alternate training site. Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Franklyn Kilome from alternate training site. Designated INF Brian Dozier for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site. Recalled OF Josh Naylor from alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated C Matt Skura from the PUP list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT’s Tanzel Smart and Justin Zimmer. Waived WR Nick Easley and DT Niles Scott.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Tommylee Lewis, WR Marken Michel and TE Andrew Vollert. Waived LB Kyahva Tezino, WR DeAndrew White and TE Cam Sutton.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Casey Dunn. Waived G Jovahn Fair.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE Jalen Jelks.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated WR Kenny Stills from the non-football injury list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Deonte Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Cody White.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed C Spencer Long on the reserve/retired list. Placed WR Chris Thompson on the IL after clearing waivers.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DT Kyle Love.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OLB Jamal Davis.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated QB Alex Smith from the PUP list.
