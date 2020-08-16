Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Transactions

August 16, 2020 10:24 pm
 
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated LHP John Means from the IL. Designated RHP Chandler Shepherd for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from alternate training site.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett to alternate training site. Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the 10-day IL.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Burch Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Yonny Chirinos from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Brett Martin on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 13.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed SS Bo Bichette on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from the taxi squad. Recalled RHP Sam Gaviglio as the teams 29th man.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jeremy Beasley on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 13. Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from alternate training site. Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Franklyn Kilome from alternate training site. Designated INF Brian Dozier for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RF Kyle Garlick from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced IF Abiatal Avelino cleared waivers and was outrighted to the alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site. Recalled OF Josh Naylor from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Alecia Sutton. Waived G Essence Carson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated C Matt Skura from the PUP list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT’s Tanzel Smart and Justin Zimmer. Waived WR Nick Easley and DT Niles Scott.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Tommylee Lewis, WR Marken Michel and TE Andrew Vollert. Waived LB Kyahva Tezino, WR DeAndrew White and TE Cam Sutton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Casey Dunn. Waived G Jovahn Fair.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE Jalen Jelks.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated WR Kenny Stills from the non-football injury list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced the retirement of DL Rodney Gunter due to health conditions.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Deonte Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Cody White.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed C Spencer Long on the reserve/retired list. Placed WR Chris Thompson on the IL after clearing waivers.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DT Kyle Love.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OLB Jamal Davis.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated QB Alex Smith from the PUP list.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Acquired OL Reign’s natural 2022 first-round draft pick and $100,000 in allocation money in exchange for M Rose Lavelle.<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Hill AFB Airmen demonstrate combat flexibility, reliability of F-35