Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Christian Arroyo outright to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Chase De Jong from taxi squad. Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to alternate training site. Transferred OF Yordan Alvarez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated C Michael Hermosillo for assignment.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Josh Fleming from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from alternate training site. Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin for assignment. Placed RHP Nick Anderson on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 20.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack from taxi squad.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Ian Miller from alternate training site. Transferred RHP James Norwood from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Signed free agent 1B Patrick Wisdom and sent to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated C Will Smith from the IL. Optioned C Keibert Ruiz to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site. Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day IL. Selected the contract of C Brian Navarreto from alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Angel Perdomo to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Released 2B Brian Dozier.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Mears from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired IF Daniel Robertson from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations. Activated RHP Sam Coonrod from the IL. Designated OF Hunter Pence for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated SS Paul DeJong from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined Milwaukee F Marvin Williams and Orlando F James Ennis $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during an Aug. 22 game.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Dre Kirkpatrick to a one-year contract. Released CB Duke Thomas.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released S Earl Thomas.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived RB Jordan Scarlett.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated WR John Ross from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Renell Wren on the IL.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Malcom Smith. Waived C Casey Dunn.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Cody White.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Will Clarke. Released OL Caleb Benenoch.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Daren Bates and LS Anthony Kukwa. Waived LB Jan Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Andre Chachere and C Joey Hunt. Placed T Andrew Donnal on the IL. Waived TE Ian Bunting.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Theo Riddick and LB Kyle Emanuel. Released LB Bryce Hager.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Travis Fulgham. Waived OT Casey Tucker.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB T.J. Logan and DB John Franklin on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released WR Cody Latimer. Waived TE Thaddeus Moss with an injury designation.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Blake Speers to a one-year, two-way contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.