Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired two players to be named later from Atlanta in exchange for LHP Tommy Milone. Recalled LHP Keegan Akin from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled IF Bobby Dalbec from alternate training site. Released IF Marco Hernandez.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 27. Recalled RHP Dane Dunning from alternate training camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 1b Taylor Jones to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia and RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Austin Allen to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Seth Frankoff and C Joe Hudson from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site and will remain on taxi squad. Transferred RHP Matt Magill to the 45-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded first IF/DH José Martínez to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations. Recalled LF Randy Arozarena from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jerad Eickhoff to a minor-league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Matt Grace to alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated IF Matt Adams for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP to alternate training site. Designated C Josh Phegley for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS Optioned RF Aristides Aquino to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired RHP Mychal Givens from Baltimore in exchange for IF Tyler Nevin and IF Terrin Vavra and player to be named later or cash considerations.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from alternate training camp. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training camp.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Jesus Tinoco for assignment. Activated RHP Sandy Alcantara from the IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Steven Matz and RHP Dellin Betances on the IL. Recalled RHP Drew Smith and RHP Franklyn Kilome from alternate training camp. Recalled FHP Ariel Jurado as the 29th man.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled IF Will Craig from alternate training site. Placed LF Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired IF/DH Mitch Moreland from Boston in exchange for minor league IF Hudson Potts and OF Jeisson Rosario. Optioned RHP Michel Baez to alternate training site. Activated RHP Trevor Rosenthal.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Ryan Becker, OL Steven Gonzalez, CB Zane Lewis and DL Adam Shuler.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Damion Willis with a failed physical designation. Waived C Casey Dunn from IR.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR DeAndre Thompkins. Waived CB Alexander Myres.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR J.J. Nelson on IR. Re-signed DE Alex Barrett.

