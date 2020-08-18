Swanson’s 2-out, 2-run homer in 9th lifts Braves past Nats

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a four-run rally that gave the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

With the Braves trailing 6-3 against Washington closer Daniel Hudson (1-2), Adam Duvall made it close by hitting a two-run shot that just cleared the wall in left field. Johan Camargo followed with a single, but Hudson retired the next two hitters to put the Braves down to their final out.

It never came.

Swanson drove one over the wall in right-center for the game winner.

The rally ruined a memorable night for Washington rookie Luis Garcia, who became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a big league homer. The youngest player in the majors at age 20, Garcia hit a two-run shot off Touki Toussaint in the second inning.

Asdrubal Cabrera, Juan Soto and Eric Thames also homered for the defending World Series champs, but it wasn’t enough.

DODGERS 11, MARINERS 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey and Kyle Seager became the first brothers in 19 years to homer as opponents in the same game, and Corey’s Dodgers rallied to beat Kyle and Seattle.

It was the 10th time in major league history that opposing brothers both went deep in a game. The last time was June 7, 2001, when the Crespos did it in San Francisco.

The teams combined for seven long balls,. Seattle’s Evan White had his first multi-homer game, going deep twice.

Corey Seager had two hits as the Dodgers won their sixth straight. He had a three-run drive to right field during the second inning. Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández also went deep for the Dodgers.

Kyle Seager had three hits and three RBIs. After singling and scoring to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first inning, he hit one of three homers during a five-run third to help them regain the lead.

Kyle Lewis homered and had three hits for the Mariners. who have dropped six straight and nine of 11.

Caleb Ferguson (1-0), the fourth of six Dodgers pitchers, went 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice, continuing his climb up the all-time leaderboard, and Minnesota beat Kansas City.

Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win in relief of opener Matt Wisler for Minnesota. Smeltzer allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings while striking out three batters. The Twins won three of four games in the series after being swept by the Royals in Kansas City last week.

Rookie Kris Bubic (0-3) surrendered two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for the Royals. Hunter Dozier homered in the ninth inning to end Minnesota’s shutout bid.

Cruz surpassed Duke Snider and tied Mark Teixeira with his 409th career homer, good for 55th all-time.

YANKEES 6, RED SOX 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit homered twice, Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list to pitch the ninth inning and New York beat Boston for the 10th straight game.

New York capped a four-game sweep and is on its best run against Boston since winning a franchise-best 12 consecutive games in 1952-53 — a stretch when Red Sox star Ted Williams was serving in the Korean War.

Boston lost its eighth straight game overall and has also dropped 10 consecutive games in the Bronx.

Thairo Estrada and Aaron Hicks also homered for New York.

Boston left-hander Martin Pérez (2-3) took the loss.

Michael King (1-1) allowed a run over three innings after replacing Luis Avilán.

ANGELS 7, GIANTS 6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Angels snapped their four-game losing streak with a victory over San Francisco.

Mike Trout hit his 10th homer and Albert Pujols had a tiebreaking two-run double, but the Angels still fell behind in the sixth inning. They didn’t rally until David Fletcher got a one-out single in the ninth and La Stella knocked the ball off the video board above the right field fence for his first career walk-off homer.

Trevor Gott (1-2) blew his third save opportunity. The Giants blew a ninth-inning lead for the third time in their last four games, and Gott gave up a ninth-inning homer for the sixth time already this season.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning for the Giants, who have lost five straight. Brandon Belt hit an early two-run homer and Mauricio Dubón had two hits for the Giants, and their bullpen was solid until it wasn’t.

Ty Buttrey (1-0) pitched the ninth for Los Angeles.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ATHLETICS 3

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta slapped a bases-loaded single through the right side of the infield with one out in the ninth inning to push Arizona past Oakland.

The Diamondbacks won their fifth straight game and are above .500 for the first time this season. They needed the ninth-inning rally after blowing a late lead.

The A’s trailed 3-1 going into the eighth but came back to tie it after loading the bases with one out.

Ahmed smackled a leadoff double to start the decisive ninth-inning rally. Kole Calhoun went down on strikes for the first out, Ketel Marte followed with a single and the A’s intentionally walked Starling Marte to load the bases.

That matched left-handed reliever Jake Diekman against the left-handed-hitting Peralta, who reached across the plate and flipped the ball through the right side of the drawn-in infield.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen took a no-hitter into the sixth in his 20th career start. He gave up three hits — including Robbie Grossman’s solo homer in the seventh. He struck out eight, walked one and left with a 3-1 lead.

Stefan Crichton (2-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Joakim Soria (1-1) gave up Ahmed’s double to start the ninth.

PADRES 14, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam for his major league-leading 11th of the season, and San Diego routed Texas to stop a five-game losing skid.

Tatis had a career-high seven RBIs. Zach Davies (3-2) allowed three runs with six strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Jurickson Profar had a two-run double in a five-run second inning. Jake Cronenworth, Josh Naylor and Trent Grisham had the other RBI hits in the second against Jordan Lyles.

Austin Hedges connected on his second homer, a solo shot in the fourth, as the Padres set their season high for runs.

Rougned Odor ended Davies’ shutout bid in the fourth with a two-run double, and Joey Gallo added an RBI double in the sixth.

Lyles (1-2) gave up seven hits and seven runs, six earned, in four innings.

METS 11, MARLINS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso hit two homers apiece to help the Mets beat Miami and snap a three-game losing streak.

Cano singled and hit a pair of two-run homers to hike his batting average to .412. He and Alonso delivered back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for a 10-2 lead. Alonso also singled in the third and homered in the fifth.

Nine of the Mets’ 14 hits went for extra bases. Chasen Shreve (1-0), the second of five Mets pitchers, retired all seven batters he faced and struck out five. Franklyn Kilome allowed two runs in three innings for his first save.

Jonathan Villar hit his second homer for the Marlins. Miami’s Jordan Yamamoto (0-1) allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in four runs and Toronto beat Baltimore.

Cavan Biggio also went deep for the Blue Jays and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Ryu (2-1) struck out three and walked none. The left-hander permitted only one runner past second base and yielded just one extra-base hit.

Alex Cobb (1-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He’s winless in his last four starts.

Pedro Severino and Renato Núñez had RBIs for the Orioles, who have dropped two straight after winning seven of eight.

ASTROS 2, ROCKIES 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa drove in two runs with a double to back up a strong start by rookie Brandon Bielak, and Houston beat Colorado, extending its winning streak to a season-high five games.

Bielak (3-0) allowed one hit and one run in six innings for the win in his third MLB start. He walked four and struck out four.

Brooks Raley took over for Bielak and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. Josh James got the last two outs of the eighth before Blake Taylor allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his first save.

The Rockies have dropped four of their last five games and six of the last eight.

Denver starter Kyle Freeland (2-1) yielded seven hits and two runs with five strikeouts in six innings.

CARDINALS 3, CUBS 1, Game 1

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 4, Game 2

CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run sixth inning, and the Cubs beat St. Louis for a doubleheader split.

With two outs and runners on the corners, Bote put Chicago ahead to stay with a massive drive to center field off Tyler Webb (0-1) for his second career pinch-hit homer.

Chicago was still searching for its first hit before Willson Contreras doubled home Javier Báez earlier in the inning, setting the stage for Bote’s third homer of the season.

St. Louis wasted a big performance by Brad Miller, who homered twice and drove in three runs. Miller also had a big swing in Game 1, hitting a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh in the Cardinals’ 3-1 victory.

Dexter Fowler connected for St. Louis in the opener of an unusual five-game series, and Max Schrock hit his first career homer in Game 2.

The NL Central-leading Cubs stopped a four-game slide. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Jeremy Jeffress got three outs for his second save.

The second half of Monday’s doubleheader was the first time St. Louis batted second on the road since April 25, 1906, at Cincinnati, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a pair of home runs, including his second to lead off the game against starter Matthew Boyd in six days, and Chicago coasted past Detroit.

Chicago became the first team in major league history to open two games in one season with back-to-back home runs off the same pitcher, according to STATS.

Luis Robert also hit two home runs for Chicago (12-11), which had six in the game and 10 in their last two. It won for the fourth time in the last six tries to move back over the .500 mark.

White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings but remained winless this season. He struck out 10, the 15th time that he reached double figures in his career.

Codi Heuer (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning to get first big league victory.

The Tigers lost their sixth straight. In his major league debut, 21-year-old Issac Peredes had a two-run single in the fourth in four at-bats.

