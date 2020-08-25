Listen Live Sports

Swimmer gets 8-year ban for doping before home Pan-Am Games

August 25, 2020 11:51 am
 
< a min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Peruvian swimmer Mauricio Fiol has been banned for eight years for doping with steroids ahead of a planned comeback from a first ban to compete at his home Pan-American Games.

Swimming’s governing body FINA said Fiol tested positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol in six different samples taken between June 30 and Sept. 17 last year. FINA’s doping panel counted the tests as a single violation.

He tested positive for the same steroid at the 2015 Pan Am Games and was stripped of his silver medal in the 200 meters butterfly.

He would have been eligible to compete at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima after completing a four-year ban, but was provisionally suspended ahead of the event.

FINA said the 26-year-old Fiol is now banned until Aug. 2, 2027.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

