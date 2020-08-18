Listen Live Sports

Syracuse guard Alan Griffin cleared to play

August 18, 2020 5:34 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse guard Alan Griffin has been granted a waiver of the transfer residence requirement by the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play for the Orange, the school announced Tuesday.

A junior guard from Ossining, New York, Griffin spent his first two college seasons at Illinois and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Griffin saw action in 30 contests for the Illini as a freshman, averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. In his sophomore season he averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over 28 games and made 47 3-pointers. His 3-point percentage (41.6) was the best mark on the team.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

