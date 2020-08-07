Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 2 0 5 9 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .422 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .119 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .308 Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .091 Tauchman lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .364

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 1 2 1 2 8 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .323 Tsutsugo dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .171 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Kiermaier cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .189 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 a-Perez ph-c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000

New York 000 000 000_0 2 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 01x_1 2 0

a-sacrificed for Zunino in the 8th.

LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Tauchman (2), Kiermaier (1). RBIs_Perez (1). SF_Perez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Sánchez); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Meadows). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Judge.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka 5 1 0 0 0 5 59 1.17 Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00 Ottavino, L, 2-1 1 0 1 1 2 1 22 1.80

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 3 0 0 0 2 5 59 3.38 Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 0 24 3.00 Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.60 Castillo 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 0.00 Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00 Roe, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 32 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0. WP_Cessa, Ottavino, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.

T_2:52.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.