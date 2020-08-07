Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|5
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.422
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|1
|2
|1
|2
|8
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Lowe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Perez ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|01x_1
|2
|0
a-sacrificed for Zunino in the 8th.
LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Tauchman (2), Kiermaier (1). RBIs_Perez (1). SF_Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Sánchez); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Meadows). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Judge.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Choi).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|59
|1.17
|Cessa
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Ottavino, L, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|22
|1.80
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|59
|3.38
|Kittredge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.00
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.60
|Castillo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|0.00
|Anderson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Roe, W, 2-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0. WP_Cessa, Ottavino, Snell.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.
T_2:52.
