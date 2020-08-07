Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

August 7, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 2 0 5 9
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .422
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .277
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .119
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .308
Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .091
Tauchman lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .364
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 1 2 1 2 8
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .323
Tsutsugo dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .171
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Kiermaier cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .189
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Perez ph-c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000
New York 000 000 000_0 2 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 01x_1 2 0

a-sacrificed for Zunino in the 8th.

LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Tauchman (2), Kiermaier (1). RBIs_Perez (1). SF_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Sánchez); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Meadows). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Judge.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 5 1 0 0 0 5 59 1.17
Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00
Ottavino, L, 2-1 1 0 1 1 2 1 22 1.80
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 3 0 0 0 2 5 59 3.38
Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 0 24 3.00
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.60
Castillo 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 0.00
Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Roe, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 32 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-0. WP_Cessa, Ottavino, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.

T_2:52.

