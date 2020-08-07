Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

August 7, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 25 1 2 1
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Lowe lf 3 0 0 0
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 2 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 2 0 1 0
Tauchman lf 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0
a-Perez ph-c 0 0 0 1
New York 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 01x 1

DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Tauchman (2), Kiermaier (1). SF_Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka 5 1 0 0 0 5
Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 2
Ottavino, L, 2-1 1 0 1 1 2 1
Tampa Bay
Snell 3 0 0 0 2 5
Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Roe, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Cessa, Ottavino, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.

T_2:52.

