Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|25
|1
|2
|1
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Perez ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|01x
|—
|1
DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Tauchman (2), Kiermaier (1). SF_Perez (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tanaka
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Cessa
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino, L, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Kittredge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Anderson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Roe, W, 2-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Cessa, Ottavino, Snell.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.
T_2:52.
