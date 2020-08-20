Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

August 20, 2020 4:49 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 10 8 10 Totals 37 5 10 5
Brosseau 1b-rf 3 1 1 1 Hicks dh 4 0 0 0
Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 Voit 1b 5 2 3 2
Díaz 3b 5 2 2 2 Tauchman lf 5 1 2 0
Martínez dh 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 2
Lowe ph-dh 2 1 0 0 Torres ss 2 0 0 1
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0
Choi ph-1b 3 0 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 2 1 0 0 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0
Margot cf 3 2 1 1 Kratz c 4 0 2 0
Wendle 2b 4 2 2 3 Wade 2b-ss 4 1 1 0
Zunino c 3 1 1 3
Tampa Bay 000 035 002 10
New York 101 021 000 5

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 7. 2B_Wendle (3), Díaz (3), Brosseau (4), Urshela (5), Wade (2). HR_Zunino (4), Díaz (1), Voit (10), Urshela (5). SB_Tauchman (5). SF_Brosseau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Curtiss 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1
Richards 3 4 2 2 0 2
Castillo W,2-0 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Thompson 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Beeks H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Slegers H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Paxton 5 1 3 3 4 8
Ottavino L,2-2 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Avilán 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Holder 2 1 0 0 0 1
Cessa 1 1 2 2 1 1

Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:25.

