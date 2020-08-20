Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 10 8 10 6 11 Brosseau 1b-rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .382 Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Díaz 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .276 Martínez dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Lowe ph-dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .330 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Choi ph-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .186 Adames ss 2 1 0 0 2 2 .286 Margot cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .288 Wendle 2b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .281 Zunino c 3 1 1 3 1 1 .118

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 10 5 2 5 Hicks dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Voit 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .311 Tauchman lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .333 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .256 Torres ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .231 Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .164 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Kratz c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Wade 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200

Tampa Bay 000 035 002_10 8 0 New York 101 021 000_5 10 0

a-walked for Martínez in the 6th. b-lined out for Renfroe in the 6th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 7. 2B_Wendle (3), Díaz (3), Brosseau (4), Urshela (5), Wade (2). HR_Zunino (4), off Avilán; Díaz (1), off Cessa; Voit (10), off Curtiss; Urshela (5), off Castillo. RBIs_Wendle 3 (7), Brosseau (7), Margot (4), Zunino 3 (9), Díaz 2 (6), Voit 2 (20), Torres (6), Urshela 2 (18). SB_Tauchman (5). SF_Brosseau.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Meadows); New York 4 (Torres, Hicks, Gardner, Tauchman). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 9; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Torres.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Curtiss 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 38 3.52 Richards 3 4 2 2 0 2 76 5.94 Castillo W,2-0 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 1.08 Thompson 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 4.05 Beeks H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.71 Slegers H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 11.25 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.38

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 5 1 3 3 4 8 83 6.64 Ottavino L,2-2 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 15 4.00 Avilán 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 4.32 Holder 2 1 0 0 0 1 29 2.89 Cessa 1 1 2 2 1 1 23 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Castillo 1-1, Beeks 2-0, Avilán 2-2. WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:25.

