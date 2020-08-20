Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|10
|8
|10
|6
|11
|
|Brosseau 1b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.382
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Díaz 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Martínez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Lowe ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Choi ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Adames ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.286
|Margot cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Wendle 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.281
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.118
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|2
|5
|
|Hicks dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Voit 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|Tauchman lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.256
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Estrada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Wade 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Tampa Bay
|000
|035
|002_10
|8
|0
|New York
|101
|021
|000_5
|10
|0
a-walked for Martínez in the 6th. b-lined out for Renfroe in the 6th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 7. 2B_Wendle (3), Díaz (3), Brosseau (4), Urshela (5), Wade (2). HR_Zunino (4), off Avilán; Díaz (1), off Cessa; Voit (10), off Curtiss; Urshela (5), off Castillo. RBIs_Wendle 3 (7), Brosseau (7), Margot (4), Zunino 3 (9), Díaz 2 (6), Voit 2 (20), Torres (6), Urshela 2 (18). SB_Tauchman (5). SF_Brosseau.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Meadows); New York 4 (Torres, Hicks, Gardner, Tauchman). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 9; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Torres.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curtiss
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|38
|3.52
|Richards
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|76
|5.94
|Castillo W,2-0
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.08
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|4.05
|Beeks H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.71
|Slegers H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|11.25
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.38
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|5
|
|1
|3
|3
|4
|8
|83
|6.64
|Ottavino L,2-2 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|15
|4.00
|Avilán
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.32
|Holder
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|2.89
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Castillo 1-1, Beeks 2-0, Avilán 2-2. WP_Paxton.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:25.
