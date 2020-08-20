Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

August 20, 2020 4:49 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 10 8 10 6 11
Brosseau 1b-rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .382
Meadows lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Díaz 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .276
Martínez dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Lowe ph-dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .330
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Choi ph-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .186
Adames ss 2 1 0 0 2 2 .286
Margot cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .288
Wendle 2b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .281
Zunino c 3 1 1 3 1 1 .118
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 10 5 2 5
Hicks dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .209
Voit 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .311
Tauchman lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .333
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .256
Torres ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .231
Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .164
Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Kratz c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Wade 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Tampa Bay 000 035 002_10 8 0
New York 101 021 000_5 10 0

a-walked for Martínez in the 6th. b-lined out for Renfroe in the 6th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 7. 2B_Wendle (3), Díaz (3), Brosseau (4), Urshela (5), Wade (2). HR_Zunino (4), off Avilán; Díaz (1), off Cessa; Voit (10), off Curtiss; Urshela (5), off Castillo. RBIs_Wendle 3 (7), Brosseau (7), Margot (4), Zunino 3 (9), Díaz 2 (6), Voit 2 (20), Torres (6), Urshela 2 (18). SB_Tauchman (5). SF_Brosseau.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Meadows); New York 4 (Torres, Hicks, Gardner, Tauchman). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 9; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Torres.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Curtiss 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 38 3.52
Richards 3 4 2 2 0 2 76 5.94
Castillo W,2-0 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 1.08
Thompson 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 4.05
Beeks H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.71
Slegers H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 11.25
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.38
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 5 1 3 3 4 8 83 6.64
Ottavino L,2-2 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 15 4.00
Avilán 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 4.32
Holder 2 1 0 0 0 1 29 2.89
Cessa 1 1 2 2 1 1 23 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Castillo 1-1, Beeks 2-0, Avilán 2-2. WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:25.

