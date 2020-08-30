Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

August 30, 2020 4:55 pm
 
Tampa Bay Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 12 13 11 Totals 34 7 9 7
Wendle 2b 6 1 1 1 Berti cf-3b 3 1 0 0
Choi 1b 6 1 2 0 Dickerson lf 4 2 1 1
Y.Díaz 3b 2 2 0 0 Cooper 1b 5 2 2 4
a-Brosseau ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0
Tsutsugo dh 4 2 2 2 b-Joyce ph-rf 2 0 1 1
Adames ss 5 1 2 4 Brinson rf-cf 4 1 1 1
O’Grady lf-cf 5 2 2 0 Villar 2b 4 0 2 0
Renfroe rf 5 1 1 1 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 2 2 1 2 L.Díaz dh 4 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 3 1 1 0
K.Smith c 3 0 1 1
Tampa Bay 300 270 000 12
Miami 000 111 400 7

E_Renfroe (2), Villar (5), Anderson (5), Rojas (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Miami 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6. 2B_Choi (9), O’Grady (1), Renfroe (5), Tsutsugo (3), K.Smith (1), Wallach (1), Cooper (3). HR_Wendle (2), Tsutsugo (5), Adames (4), Kiermaier (1), Dickerson (4), Brinson (1), Cooper (1). SB_O’Grady (1), Renfroe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell, W, 3-0 5 4 2 2 2 5
Banda 1 5 5 5 3 1
Slegers 2 0 0 0 0 2
Sherriff 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Alcantara, L, 1-1 4 6 8 5 2 2
Dugger 1 5 4 4 1 0
Leibrandt 2 0 0 0 2 0
Y.García 1 1 0 0 0 1
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0

Banda pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Alcantara pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Alcantara (Y.Díaz), Banda (Rojas). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:26.

