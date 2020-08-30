Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|12
|13
|11
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|
|Wendle 2b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|
|Berti cf-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Y.Díaz 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|b-Joyce ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Brinson rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|O’Grady lf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|L.Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|300
|270
|000
|—
|12
|Miami
|000
|111
|400
|—
|7
E_Renfroe (2), Villar (5), Anderson (5), Rojas (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Miami 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6. 2B_Choi (9), O’Grady (1), Renfroe (5), Tsutsugo (3), K.Smith (1), Wallach (1), Cooper (3). HR_Wendle (2), Tsutsugo (5), Adames (4), Kiermaier (1), Dickerson (4), Brinson (1), Cooper (1). SB_O’Grady (1), Renfroe (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell, W, 3-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Banda
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Slegers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherriff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara, L, 1-1
|4
|
|6
|8
|5
|2
|2
|Dugger
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Leibrandt
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Y.García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Banda pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Alcantara pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Alcantara (Y.Díaz), Banda (Rojas). WP_Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:26.
