Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

Tampa Bay Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 12 13 11 Totals 34 7 9 7 Wendle 2b 6 1 1 1 Berti cf-3b 3 1 0 0 Choi 1b 6 1 2 0 Dickerson lf 4 2 1 1 Y.Díaz 3b 2 2 0 0 Cooper 1b 5 2 2 4 a-Brosseau ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 4 2 2 2 b-Joyce ph-rf 2 0 1 1 Adames ss 5 1 2 4 Brinson rf-cf 4 1 1 1 O’Grady lf-cf 5 2 2 0 Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 1 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 2 2 1 2 L.Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 3 1 1 0 K.Smith c 3 0 1 1

Tampa Bay 300 270 000 — 12 Miami 000 111 400 — 7

E_Renfroe (2), Villar (5), Anderson (5), Rojas (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Miami 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6. 2B_Choi (9), O’Grady (1), Renfroe (5), Tsutsugo (3), K.Smith (1), Wallach (1), Cooper (3). HR_Wendle (2), Tsutsugo (5), Adames (4), Kiermaier (1), Dickerson (4), Brinson (1), Cooper (1). SB_O’Grady (1), Renfroe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Snell, W, 3-0 5 4 2 2 2 5 Banda 1 5 5 5 3 1 Slegers 2 0 0 0 0 2 Sherriff 1 0 0 0 0 0

Miami Alcantara, L, 1-1 4 6 8 5 2 2 Dugger 1 5 4 4 1 0 Leibrandt 2 0 0 0 2 0 Y.García 1 1 0 0 0 1 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0

Banda pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Alcantara pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Alcantara (Y.Díaz), Banda (Rojas). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:26.

