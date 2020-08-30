Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 12 13 11 5 3 Wendle 2b 6 1 1 1 0 0 .292 Choi 1b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .211 Y.Díaz 3b 2 2 0 0 0 0 .297 a-Brosseau ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .326 Tsutsugo dh 4 2 2 2 1 1 .188 Adames ss 5 1 2 4 0 1 .283 O’Grady lf-cf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .400 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .165 Kiermaier cf 2 2 1 2 1 0 .233 Arozarena lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 K.Smith c 3 0 1 1 2 0 .500

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 9 7 5 8 Berti cf-3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .250 Dickerson lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .247 Cooper 1b 5 2 2 4 0 1 .300 Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .221 b-Joyce ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Brinson rf-cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200 Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .272 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 L.Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .148 Wallach c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .167

Tampa Bay 300 270 000_12 13 1 Miami 000 111 400_7 9 3

a-singled for Y.Díaz in the 5th. b-singled for Anderson in the 7th.

E_Renfroe (2), Villar (5), Anderson (5), Rojas (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6. 2B_Choi (9), O’Grady (1), Renfroe (5), Tsutsugo (3), K.Smith (1), Wallach (1), Cooper (3). HR_Wendle (2), off Alcantara; Tsutsugo (5), off Alcantara; Adames (4), off Dugger; Kiermaier (1), off Dugger; Dickerson (4), off Snell; Brinson (1), off Snell; Cooper (1), off Banda. RBIs_Wendle (10), Tsutsugo 2 (17), K.Smith (3), Adames 4 (14), Renfroe (18), Kiermaier 2 (13), Dickerson (9), Brinson (3), Cooper 4 (5), Joyce (6). SB_O’Grady (1), Renfroe (2). CS_Berti (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Renfroe 2, Tsutsugo, Brosseau, Choi); Miami 4 (Dickerson, L.Díaz, Rojas). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 17; Miami 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Choi, O’Grady, Wendle. GIDP_Y.Díaz, Brinson.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Choi); Miami 1 (Anderson, Villar, Cooper).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 3-0 5 4 2 2 2 5 75 3.14 Banda 1 5 5 5 3 1 47 10.29 Slegers 2 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.50 Sherriff 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 1-1 4 6 8 5 2 2 84 5.06 Dugger 1 5 4 4 1 0 36 16.62 Leibrandt 2 0 0 0 2 0 41 0.00 Y.García 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.65

Inherited runners-scored_Slegers 1-0, Dugger 3-3. HBP_Alcantara (Y.Díaz), Banda (Rojas). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:26.

