Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|12
|13
|11
|5
|3
|
|Wendle 2b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Choi 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Y.Díaz 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.188
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.283
|O’Grady lf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.165
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.233
|Arozarena lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|5
|8
|
|Berti cf-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Cooper 1b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.300
|Anderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|b-Joyce ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Brinson rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|L.Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.148
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Tampa Bay
|300
|270
|000_12
|13
|1
|Miami
|000
|111
|400_7
|9
|3
a-singled for Y.Díaz in the 5th. b-singled for Anderson in the 7th.
E_Renfroe (2), Villar (5), Anderson (5), Rojas (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6. 2B_Choi (9), O’Grady (1), Renfroe (5), Tsutsugo (3), K.Smith (1), Wallach (1), Cooper (3). HR_Wendle (2), off Alcantara; Tsutsugo (5), off Alcantara; Adames (4), off Dugger; Kiermaier (1), off Dugger; Dickerson (4), off Snell; Brinson (1), off Snell; Cooper (1), off Banda. RBIs_Wendle (10), Tsutsugo 2 (17), K.Smith (3), Adames 4 (14), Renfroe (18), Kiermaier 2 (13), Dickerson (9), Brinson (3), Cooper 4 (5), Joyce (6). SB_O’Grady (1), Renfroe (2). CS_Berti (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Renfroe 2, Tsutsugo, Brosseau, Choi); Miami 4 (Dickerson, L.Díaz, Rojas). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 17; Miami 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Choi, O’Grady, Wendle. GIDP_Y.Díaz, Brinson.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Choi); Miami 1 (Anderson, Villar, Cooper).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 3-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|75
|3.14
|Banda
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|47
|10.29
|Slegers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.50
|Sherriff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 1-1
|4
|
|6
|8
|5
|2
|2
|84
|5.06
|Dugger
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|36
|16.62
|Leibrandt
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|0.00
|Y.García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.65
Inherited runners-scored_Slegers 1-0, Dugger 3-3. HBP_Alcantara (Y.Díaz), Banda (Rojas). WP_Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:26.
