Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

August 13, 2020 8:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 47 17 19 16 Totals 39 8 13 8
Brosseau 3b 4 1 1 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0
Martínez 1b 6 1 0 0 Devers 3b 5 2 1 1
Díaz dh 5 3 3 1 Martinez dh 2 2 1 1
Renfroe rf 6 3 3 3 Lin ss-c 1 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 5 3 2 3 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0
Adames ss 5 2 3 2 Chavis 1b 2 1 2 0
Margot cf 6 2 4 1 Pillar rf 4 1 1 2
Tsutsugo lf 5 1 2 2 Plawecki c-p 5 0 2 3
Zunino c 5 1 1 4 Araúz 2b-ss 5 0 2 1
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0
Peraza ss-p 4 1 2 0
Vázquez 2b 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 205 306 001 17
Boston 301 100 003 8

E_Araúz (1), Devers 3 (8). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 8. 2B_Adames (6), Renfroe (4), Verdugo (1), Plawecki (2), Araúz (1), Peraza 2 (5), Martinez (8), Pillar (5). 3B_Adames (1), Chavis (2). HR_Renfroe 2 (4), Lowe (5), Zunino (2). SF_Tsutsugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 4 8 5 5 2 8
Beeks W,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Banda S,1-1 3 4 3 3 1 2
Boston
Hart L,0-1 2 7 7 5 3 4
Plawecki 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Peraza 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Valdez 3 4 3 0 0 2
Walden 0 5 6 6 1 0
Osich 2 1 0 0 0 5
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hart pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd, Walden pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Banda (Pillar). WP_Glasnow.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:44.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade is ready at a moment's notice