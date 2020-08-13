Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|47
|17
|19
|16
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martínez 1b
|6
|1
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Díaz dh
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|6
|3
|3
|3
|
|Lin ss-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|3
|2
|3
|
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Chavis 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Margot cf
|6
|2
|4
|1
|
|Pillar rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Plawecki c-p
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|1
|4
|
|Araúz 2b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peraza ss-p
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vázquez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|205
|306
|001
|—
|17
|Boston
|301
|100
|003
|—
|8
E_Araúz (1), Devers 3 (8). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 8. 2B_Adames (6), Renfroe (4), Verdugo (1), Plawecki (2), Araúz (1), Peraza 2 (5), Martinez (8), Pillar (5). 3B_Adames (1), Chavis (2). HR_Renfroe 2 (4), Lowe (5), Zunino (2). SF_Tsutsugo (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|8
|Beeks W,1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Banda S,1-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hart L,0-1
|2
|
|7
|7
|5
|3
|4
|Plawecki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peraza
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Valdez
|3
|
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Walden
|0
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Osich
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Hart pitched to 6 batters in the 3rd, Walden pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Banda (Pillar). WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:44.
