Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Berti cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe rf-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Renfroe pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Joyce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Miami 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Miami 6. 2B_Brinson (2), Cooper (2). SB_Margot (4).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Fairbanks, W, 4-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo, S, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Sánchez
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Bleier, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Boxberger
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Leibrandt
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Yarbrough (Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:55.
