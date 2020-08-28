Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

August 28, 2020 10:20 pm
 
Tampa Bay Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 31 0 5 0
Meadows lf 4 1 2 0 Berti cf 4 0 2 0
Lowe rf-2b 5 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0
Y.Díaz 3b 4 0 1 1 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0
1-Renfroe pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Cooper dh 4 0 2 0
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Wendle 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 L.Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0
Margot cf 3 0 2 0 Brinson rf 2 0 1 0
Tsutsugo dh 3 0 0 0 a-Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 1 1 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 011 2
Miami 000 000 000 0

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Miami 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Miami 6. 2B_Brinson (2), Cooper (2). SB_Margot (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 6 2-3 4 0 0 0 5
Fairbanks, W, 4-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 1
Miami
S.Sánchez 7 6 0 0 1 10
Bleier, L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Boxberger 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Smith 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Leibrandt 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Yarbrough (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:55.

