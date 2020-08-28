Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|3
|13
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Lowe rf-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Y.Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|1-Renfroe pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Wendle 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Tsutsugo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.179
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|7
|
|Berti cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|L.Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Brinson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Joyce ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|011_2
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-flied out for Brinson in the 8th.
1-ran for Y.Díaz in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Miami 6. 2B_Brinson (2), Cooper (2). RBIs_Y.Díaz (10), Perez (7). SB_Margot (4). CS_Berti (1), Adames (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Tsutsugo 2, Choi, Lowe); Miami 2 (Berti, Alfaro). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Miami 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Y.Díaz, Lowe, Margot, Dickerson. GIDP_Tsutsugo.
DP_Miami 1 (L.Díaz, Rojas).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|80
|3.65
|Fairbanks, W, 4-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.07
|Castillo, S, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.13
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|S.Sánchez
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|10
|92
|2.25
|Bleier, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|7.36
|Boxberger
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.80
|Smith
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.84
|Leibrandt
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-1, Leibrandt 2-0. HBP_Yarbrough (Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:55.
