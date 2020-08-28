Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 10 2 3 13 Meadows lf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .247 Lowe rf-2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .292 Y.Díaz 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .295 1-Renfroe pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Wendle 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .291 Margot cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .316 Tsutsugo dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .173 Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .179

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 1 7 Berti cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .275 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Cooper dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .364 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 L.Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Brinson rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .182 a-Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Tampa Bay 000 000 011_2 10 0 Miami 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-flied out for Brinson in the 8th.

1-ran for Y.Díaz in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Miami 6. 2B_Brinson (2), Cooper (2). RBIs_Y.Díaz (10), Perez (7). SB_Margot (4). CS_Berti (1), Adames (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Tsutsugo 2, Choi, Lowe); Miami 2 (Berti, Alfaro). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Miami 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Y.Díaz, Lowe, Margot, Dickerson. GIDP_Tsutsugo.

DP_Miami 1 (L.Díaz, Rojas).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 6 2-3 4 0 0 0 5 80 3.65 Fairbanks, W, 4-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.07 Castillo, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.13

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA S.Sánchez 7 6 0 0 1 10 92 2.25 Bleier, L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 7.36 Boxberger 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.80 Smith 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 2.84 Leibrandt 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 1-1, Leibrandt 2-0. HBP_Yarbrough (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:55.

