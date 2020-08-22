Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|6
|8
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.272
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Panik ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.107
|1-Espinal pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|4
|11
|
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|c-Kiermaier ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Meadows ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Martínez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|b-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|0_1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|1_2
|5
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Renfroe in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Zunino in the 10th. c-singled for Brosseau in the 10th.
1-ran for McGuire in the 10th.
E_Lowe (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8. RBIs_Biggio (15), Margot (5), Kiermaier (10). SB_Biggio (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Gurriel Jr.); Tampa Bay 1 (Tsutsugo). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Grichuk, Tsutsugo. GIDP_Shaw, Panik, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Brosseau, Adames; Brosseau, Adames, Brosseau; Brosseau, Adames, Brosseau).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|94
|3.19
|Font
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|7.27
|Merryweather
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|32
|0.00
|Bass, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.13
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Slegers
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|58
|5.62
|Gilmartin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|32
|8.31
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.77
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.97
|Curtiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.12
|Beeks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.50
|Banda, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 2-0, Bass 1-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Bass (Choi). WP_Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:21.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.