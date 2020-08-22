Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

August 22, 2020 10:18 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 5 1 6 8
Biggio 2b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .272
Grichuk cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Shaw 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .245
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .261
Panik ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .184
McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .107
1-Espinal pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .151
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 5 2 4 11
Brosseau 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .333
c-Kiermaier ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .236
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
a-Meadows ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Martínez dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .242
Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Margot cf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .277
Tsutsugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .111
b-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .194
Toronto 000 010 000 0_1 5 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 000 1_2 5 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Renfroe in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Zunino in the 10th. c-singled for Brosseau in the 10th.

1-ran for McGuire in the 10th.

E_Lowe (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8. RBIs_Biggio (15), Margot (5), Kiermaier (10). SB_Biggio (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Gurriel Jr.); Tampa Bay 1 (Tsutsugo). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Grichuk, Tsutsugo. GIDP_Shaw, Panik, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Brosseau, Adames; Brosseau, Adames, Brosseau; Brosseau, Adames, Brosseau).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 5 3 1 1 0 6 94 3.19
Font 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 30 7.27
Merryweather 2 0 0 0 2 3 32 0.00
Bass, L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 9 2.13
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Slegers 4 0 0 0 0 5 58 5.62
Gilmartin 1 2 1 1 3 1 32 8.31
Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.77
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.97
Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.12
Beeks 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.50
Banda, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 2-0, Bass 1-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Bass (Choi). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:21.

