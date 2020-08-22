Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 5 1 6 8 Biggio 2b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .272 Grichuk cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Shaw 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .245 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .261 Panik ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .184 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .107 1-Espinal pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .151

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 5 2 4 11 Brosseau 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .333 c-Kiermaier ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .236 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 a-Meadows ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Martínez dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .242 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Margot cf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .277 Tsutsugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .111 b-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .194

Toronto 000 010 000 0_1 5 0 Tampa Bay 000 010 000 1_2 5 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Renfroe in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Zunino in the 10th. c-singled for Brosseau in the 10th.

1-ran for McGuire in the 10th.

E_Lowe (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8. RBIs_Biggio (15), Margot (5), Kiermaier (10). SB_Biggio (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Gurriel Jr.); Tampa Bay 1 (Tsutsugo). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Grichuk, Tsutsugo. GIDP_Shaw, Panik, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Brosseau, Adames; Brosseau, Adames, Brosseau; Brosseau, Adames, Brosseau).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 5 3 1 1 0 6 94 3.19 Font 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 30 7.27 Merryweather 2 0 0 0 2 3 32 0.00 Bass, L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 9 2.13

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Slegers 4 0 0 0 0 5 58 5.62 Gilmartin 1 2 1 1 3 1 32 8.31 Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.77 Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.97 Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.12 Beeks 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.50 Banda, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 2-0, Bass 1-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Bass (Choi). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:21.

