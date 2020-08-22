Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Kiermaier ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Meadows ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martínez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Panik ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|1-Espinal pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|1
|—
|2
E_Lowe (1). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8. SB_Biggio (4).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Font
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Merryweather
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bass, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Slegers
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Gilmartin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Banda, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Merryweather pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Gilmartin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:21.
