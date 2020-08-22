Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 33 2 5 2 Biggio 2b 3 0 1 1 Brosseau 1b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 0 0 0 c-Kiermaier ph 1 0 1 1 Shaw 3b 5 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 a-Meadows ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Martínez dh 3 0 2 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 Panik ss 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 1 0 1 1-Espinal pr 0 0 0 0 Tsutsugo lf 4 0 0 0 Jansen c 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 b-Choi ph 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 010 000 0 — 1 Tampa Bay 000 010 000 1 — 2

E_Lowe (1). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8. SB_Biggio (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu 5 3 1 1 0 6 Font 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Merryweather 2 0 0 0 2 3 Bass, L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0

Tampa Bay Slegers 4 0 0 0 0 5 Gilmartin 1 2 1 1 3 1 Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 0 Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1 Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 0 Beeks 1 0 0 0 1 1 Banda, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

Merryweather pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Gilmartin pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:21.

