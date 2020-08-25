Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|15
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.291
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Urías ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Valaika ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|9
|
|Brosseau 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Martínez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.171
|Margot cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.304
|Tsutsugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Choi ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.203
|Baltimore
|100
|100
|000_2
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|030
|001
|00x_4
|7
|0
a-sacrificed for Zunino in the 6th. b-grounded out for Sisco in the 9th.
E_Valaika 2 (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Adames (11). HR_Núñez (6), off Glasnow; Renfroe (5), off Milone; Margot (1), off Milone. RBIs_Núñez (16), Mountcastle (1), Renfroe 2 (17), Margot (6), Choi (10). SB_Margot (3). SF_Choi.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Valaika 2, Williams); Tampa Bay 4 (Lowe, Brosseau 2, Kiermaier). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Williams, Urías.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone L,1-4
|5
|1-3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|6
|94
|3.99
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.46
|Fry
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.45
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|7.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow W,1-1
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|96
|5.14
|Beeks H,3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|3.26
|García S,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-1, García 1-0. IBB_off López (Choi). HBP_Milone (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:41.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.