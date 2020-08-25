Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 1 15 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Núñez 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .291 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .311 Sisco c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Urías ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Mountcastle dh 3 0 1 1 1 2 .333 Williams lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Valaika ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 3 9 Brosseau 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .318 Díaz dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .295 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Martínez 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .239 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Renfroe rf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .171 Margot cf-lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .304 Tsutsugo lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .184 Perez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 1 1 0 .203

Baltimore 100 100 000_2 7 2 Tampa Bay 030 001 00x_4 7 0

a-sacrificed for Zunino in the 6th. b-grounded out for Sisco in the 9th.

E_Valaika 2 (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Adames (11). HR_Núñez (6), off Glasnow; Renfroe (5), off Milone; Margot (1), off Milone. RBIs_Núñez (16), Mountcastle (1), Renfroe 2 (17), Margot (6), Choi (10). SB_Margot (3). SF_Choi.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Valaika 2, Williams); Tampa Bay 4 (Lowe, Brosseau 2, Kiermaier). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Williams, Urías.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Milone L,1-4 5 1-3 4 4 2 1 6 94 3.99 Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.46 Fry 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.45 López 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 7.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow W,1-1 7 5 2 2 1 13 96 5.14 Beeks H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 28 3.26 García S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-1, García 1-0. IBB_off López (Choi). HBP_Milone (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:41.

