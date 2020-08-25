Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

August 25, 2020 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 32 4 7 4
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 3b 5 0 1 0
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Díaz dh 4 0 1 0
Núñez 1b 4 1 2 1 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0
Alberto 2b 4 1 2 0 Martínez 1b 3 1 0 0
Sisco c 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0
Urías ph 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 2 1 2
Mountcastle dh 3 0 1 1 Margot cf-lf 3 1 2 1
Williams lf 4 0 1 0 Tsutsugo lf 3 0 1 0
Valaika ss 3 0 0 0 Perez c 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 1 0 0 0
Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 1
Baltimore 100 100 000 2
Tampa Bay 030 001 00x 4

E_Valaika 2 (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Adames (11). HR_Núñez (6), Renfroe (5), Margot (1). SB_Margot (3). SF_Choi (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Milone L,1-4 5 1-3 4 4 2 1 6
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 1 2
Fry 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
López 1 1 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,1-1 7 5 2 2 1 13
Beeks H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
García S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Lakins Sr. pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Milone (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:41.

The Associated Press

