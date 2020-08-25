Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Martínez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Choi ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Baltimore
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|030
|001
|00x
|—
|4
E_Valaika 2 (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Adames (11). HR_Núñez (6), Renfroe (5), Margot (1). SB_Margot (3). SF_Choi (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milone L,1-4
|5
|1-3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|6
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fry
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow W,1-1
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|Beeks H,3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García S,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Lakins Sr. pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Milone (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:41.
