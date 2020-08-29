Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

August 29, 2020 9:11 pm
 
Tampa Bay Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 29 0 3 0
Meadows dh 5 0 1 0 Berti cf 4 0 0 0
Lowe lf-2b 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0
Y.Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1 Cooper dh 4 0 0 0
1-Renfroe pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0
Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 L.Díaz 1b 2 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Wendle 2b-3b 4 1 2 2 Brinson lf 3 0 1 0
Margot rf-lf 4 0 0 0 J.Sánchez rf 3 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 1 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0
Perez c 4 1 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 001 120 4
Miami 000 000 000 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Miami 3. 2B_Meadows (6), Wendle 2 (6), Rojas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Fleming, W, 2-0 5 1-3 3 0 0 0 6
Thompson, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
E.García, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2
Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
López, L, 3-2 7 6 2 2 0 5
Vesia 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Hoyt 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Tinoco 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:47.

