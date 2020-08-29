Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Berti cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Renfroe pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Brinson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|120
|—
|4
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Miami 3. 2B_Meadows (6), Wendle 2 (6), Rojas (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming, W, 2-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thompson, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E.García, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Curtiss
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López, L, 3-2
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Vesia
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hoyt
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tinoco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:47.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.