Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

August 19, 2020 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 30 2 4 2
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 Hicks cf 4 1 1 0
Díaz 3b 5 0 0 0 Voit 1b 2 1 1 1
Wendle 3b 0 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 1
Lowe 2b 3 1 1 0 Ford dh 4 0 0 0
Martínez dh 4 1 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 1 0
Choi 1b 2 1 1 1 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Brosseau ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Wade pr 0 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 2 1 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier rf 2 0 0 0
Margot rf 4 0 1 0 Tauchman ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 1 1 1 Andújar ph 1 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 011 000 020 4
New York 001 001 000 2

E_Britton (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Meadows (4). 3B_Hicks (1). HR_Choi (2), Zunino (3), Voit (9). SB_Gardner (3). SF_Urshela (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 5 2-3 2 2 2 3 8
Thompson 1 2 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Roe H,2 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Beeks S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Cole 6 2-3 6 2 2 1 10
Britton L,0-2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1
Loaisiga 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Loaisiga (Meadows). WP_Fairbanks, Beeks, Britton.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:12.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired