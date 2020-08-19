Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|2
|12
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Wendle 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.337
|Martínez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Choi 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.179
|Brosseau ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.387
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.104
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|5
|14
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Voit 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.290
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.132
|Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Frazier rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Tauchman ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Andújar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|020_4
|8
|0
|New York
|001
|001
|000_2
|4
|1
a-grounded out for Frazier in the 7th. b-singled for Choi in the 8th. c-struck out for Tauchman in the 9th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.
E_Britton (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Meadows (4). 3B_Hicks (1). HR_Choi (2), off Cole; Zunino (3), off Cole; Voit (9), off Glasnow. RBIs_Choi (8), Zunino (6), Brosseau (6), Adames (8), Voit (18), Urshela (16). SB_Gardner (3). SF_Urshela.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Díaz, Margot); New York 5 (Frazier, Sánchez, Hicks, Estrada). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Tauchman. GIDP_Díaz.
DP_New York 1 (Estrada, Torres, Voit).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|88
|6.00
|Thompson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.55
|Fairbanks W,3-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.35
|Anderson H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Roe H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|2.89
|Beeks S,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4.02
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|109
|2.75
|Britton L,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|26
|2.00
|Loaisiga
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Fairbanks 1-0, Beeks 2-0, Britton 1-0, Loaisiga 2-0. HBP_Loaisiga (Meadows). WP_Fairbanks, Beeks, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:12.
