Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

August 19, 2020 10:38 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 2 12
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Díaz 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Wendle 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Lowe 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .337
Martínez dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .214
Choi 1b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .179
Brosseau ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .387
Adames ss 4 0 2 1 0 2 .293
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .104
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 5 14
Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222
Voit 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .290
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .243
Ford dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .175
Torres ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .132
Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .176
Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Tauchman ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326
Andújar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308
Tampa Bay 011 000 020_4 8 0
New York 001 001 000_2 4 1

a-grounded out for Frazier in the 7th. b-singled for Choi in the 8th. c-struck out for Tauchman in the 9th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.

E_Britton (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Meadows (4). 3B_Hicks (1). HR_Choi (2), off Cole; Zunino (3), off Cole; Voit (9), off Glasnow. RBIs_Choi (8), Zunino (6), Brosseau (6), Adames (8), Voit (18), Urshela (16). SB_Gardner (3). SF_Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Díaz, Margot); New York 5 (Frazier, Sánchez, Hicks, Estrada). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Tauchman. GIDP_Díaz.

DP_New York 1 (Estrada, Torres, Voit).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 5 2-3 2 2 2 3 8 88 6.00
Thompson 1 2 0 0 0 1 10 3.55
Fairbanks W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.35
Anderson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Roe H,2 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 2.89
Beeks S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 4.02
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 2-3 6 2 2 1 10 109 2.75
Britton L,0-2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 26 2.00
Loaisiga 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.77

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Fairbanks 1-0, Beeks 2-0, Britton 1-0, Loaisiga 2-0. HBP_Loaisiga (Meadows). WP_Fairbanks, Beeks, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:12.

