Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 2 12 Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Díaz 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Wendle 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Lowe 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .337 Martínez dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .214 Choi 1b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .179 Brosseau ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .387 Adames ss 4 0 2 1 0 2 .293 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .104

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 5 14 Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222 Voit 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .290 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .243 Ford dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .175 Torres ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .132 Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .176 Frazier rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Tauchman ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326 Andújar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308

Tampa Bay 011 000 020_4 8 0 New York 001 001 000_2 4 1

a-grounded out for Frazier in the 7th. b-singled for Choi in the 8th. c-struck out for Tauchman in the 9th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.

E_Britton (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Meadows (4). 3B_Hicks (1). HR_Choi (2), off Cole; Zunino (3), off Cole; Voit (9), off Glasnow. RBIs_Choi (8), Zunino (6), Brosseau (6), Adames (8), Voit (18), Urshela (16). SB_Gardner (3). SF_Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Díaz, Margot); New York 5 (Frazier, Sánchez, Hicks, Estrada). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Tauchman. GIDP_Díaz.

DP_New York 1 (Estrada, Torres, Voit).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 5 2-3 2 2 2 3 8 88 6.00 Thompson 1 2 0 0 0 1 10 3.55 Fairbanks W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.35 Anderson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Roe H,2 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 2.89 Beeks S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 4.02

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 6 2-3 6 2 2 1 10 109 2.75 Britton L,0-2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 26 2.00 Loaisiga 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.77

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Fairbanks 1-0, Beeks 2-0, Britton 1-0, Loaisiga 2-0. HBP_Loaisiga (Meadows). WP_Fairbanks, Beeks, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:12.

