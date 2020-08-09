Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|1
|4
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.397
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|3
|11
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Wendle pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Martínez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Brosseau 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.091
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.097
|Choi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|New York
|100
|020
|000_3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|301_4
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Zunino in the 8th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Margot (2). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hicks (3), Gardner (1), Torres (1), Martínez (3), Meadows (2), Brosseau (2). HR_Brosseau (2), off Paxton; Lowe (3), off Paxton. RBIs_Ford (4), Brosseau 2 (4), Lowe (10), Perez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Urshela, Judge, Sánchez); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_New York 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Adames. GIDP_Ford, Martínez, Renfroe.
DP_New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit; Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Brosseau).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|6
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|11
|87
|7.84
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|0.00
|Britton L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|1.59
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|50
|5.40
|Richards
|4
|
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|76
|5.79
|Curtiss
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|0.00
|Thompson W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 1-0. IBB_off Holder (Martínez). HBP_Morton (Ford), Paxton (Lowe). WP_Britton, Richards.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:08.
