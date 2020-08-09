Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

August 9, 2020 4:38 pm
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 1 4 9
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .397
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .211
Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .256
Torres ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .157
Ford dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .167
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .103
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .206
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 8 4 3 11
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Wendle pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Martínez dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .268
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159
Brosseau 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .300
Lowe 2b 3 2 1 1 0 0 .275
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .091
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Zunino c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .097
Choi ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Perez c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .125
New York 100 020 000_3 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 301_4 8 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Zunino in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Margot (2). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hicks (3), Gardner (1), Torres (1), Martínez (3), Meadows (2), Brosseau (2). HR_Brosseau (2), off Paxton; Lowe (3), off Paxton. RBIs_Ford (4), Brosseau 2 (4), Lowe (10), Perez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Urshela, Judge, Sánchez); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_New York 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Adames. GIDP_Ford, Martínez, Renfroe.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit; Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Brosseau).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 6 1-3 4 3 3 1 11 87 7.84
Holder 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 28 0.00
Britton L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 1.59
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 2 3 1 1 2 1 50 5.40
Richards 4 4 2 0 2 4 76 5.79
Curtiss 2 0 0 0 0 4 31 0.00
Thompson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.00

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 1-0. IBB_off Holder (Martínez). HBP_Morton (Ford), Paxton (Lowe). WP_Britton, Richards.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:08.

