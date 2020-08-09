Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martínez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Brosseau 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Choi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|New York
|100
|020
|000
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|301
|—
|4
E_Margot (2). DP_New York 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hicks (3), Gardner (1), Torres (1), Martínez (3), Meadows (2), Brosseau (2). HR_Brosseau (2), Lowe (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paxton
|6
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|11
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Britton L,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Richards
|4
|
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Curtiss
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Thompson W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Morton pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.
HBP_Morton (Ford), Paxton (Lowe). WP_Britton, Richards.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:08.
