Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

August 8, 2020 5:15 pm
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 3 8 3 3 4
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .389
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .206
Stanton dh 1 1 0 0 1 0 .293
c-Ford ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Torres ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .146
Voit 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .341
Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .310
Kratz c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .500
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 23 5 5 5 9 6
Meadows rf-lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .235
Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .271
b-Renfroe ph-rf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .175
Martínez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .189
Wendle 3b-2b-3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .286
Tsutsugo lf-3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .150
Brosseau 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Adames ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .256
Kiermaier cf 1 1 0 0 2 1 .171
Perez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Díaz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Smith c 1 0 1 2 0 0 1.000
New York 000 100 2_3 8 0
Tampa Bay 100 220 x_5 5 0

a-walked for Perez in the 4th. b-walked for Lowe in the 4th. c-struck out for Stanton in the 6th.

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kratz (1), Meadows (1). RBIs_Voit (8), LeMahieu 2 (7), Tsutsugo (7), Meadows 2 (3), Smith 2 (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Judge); Tampa Bay 6 (Adames, Martínez, Meadows, Tsutsugo). RISP_New York 3 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Martínez. GIDP_Tauchman, Torres.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Wendle, Choi; Brosseau, Adames, Choi).

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
King, L, 0-1 3 2-3 1 3 3 5 4 70 7.59
Avilán 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 19 3.60
Abreu 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 41 13.50
Heller 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.40
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.12
Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00
Fairbanks, W, 2-1 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 4.50
Kittredge, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.57
Beeks 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 1 34 5.06
Anderson, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 2-2, Heller 2-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_Abreu (Wendle). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T_2:47.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights