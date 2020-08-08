Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 3 8 3 3 4 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .389 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .206 Stanton dh 1 1 0 0 1 0 .293 c-Ford ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Torres ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .146 Voit 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .341 Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Kratz c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .500

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 5 5 5 9 6 Meadows rf-lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .235 Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .271 b-Renfroe ph-rf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .175 Martínez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .189 Wendle 3b-2b-3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .286 Tsutsugo lf-3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .150 Brosseau 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Adames ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .256 Kiermaier cf 1 1 0 0 2 1 .171 Perez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Díaz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Smith c 1 0 1 2 0 0 1.000

New York 000 100 2_3 8 0 Tampa Bay 100 220 x_5 5 0

a-walked for Perez in the 4th. b-walked for Lowe in the 4th. c-struck out for Stanton in the 6th.

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kratz (1), Meadows (1). RBIs_Voit (8), LeMahieu 2 (7), Tsutsugo (7), Meadows 2 (3), Smith 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Judge); Tampa Bay 6 (Adames, Martínez, Meadows, Tsutsugo). RISP_New York 3 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Martínez. GIDP_Tauchman, Torres.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Wendle, Choi; Brosseau, Adames, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA King, L, 0-1 3 2-3 1 3 3 5 4 70 7.59 Avilán 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 19 3.60 Abreu 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 41 13.50 Heller 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.40

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.12 Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00 Fairbanks, W, 2-1 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 4.50 Kittredge, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.57 Beeks 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 1 34 5.06 Anderson, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 2-2, Heller 2-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_Abreu (Wendle). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T_2:47.

