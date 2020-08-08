Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|3
|8
|3
|3
|4
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.389
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Stanton dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|c-Ford ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Kratz c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|5
|5
|5
|9
|6
|
|Meadows rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|b-Renfroe ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.175
|Martínez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Wendle 3b-2b-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Tsutsugo lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.150
|Brosseau 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Adames ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.171
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Díaz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Smith c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|New York
|000
|100
|2_3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|220
|x_5
|5
|0
a-walked for Perez in the 4th. b-walked for Lowe in the 4th. c-struck out for Stanton in the 6th.
LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kratz (1), Meadows (1). RBIs_Voit (8), LeMahieu 2 (7), Tsutsugo (7), Meadows 2 (3), Smith 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Judge); Tampa Bay 6 (Adames, Martínez, Meadows, Tsutsugo). RISP_New York 3 for 6; Tampa Bay 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Martínez. GIDP_Tauchman, Torres.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Wendle, Choi; Brosseau, Adames, Choi).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|5
|4
|70
|7.59
|Avilán
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|3.60
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|41
|13.50
|Heller
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.40
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.12
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Fairbanks, W, 2-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.50
|Kittredge, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.57
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|34
|5.06
|Anderson, S, 2-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 2-2, Heller 2-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_Abreu (Wendle). WP_Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T_2:47.
