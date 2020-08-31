Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

August 31, 2020 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 35 3 7 3
Arozarena dh 4 1 1 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 0
Lowe rf-2b 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 4 1 1 2
Díaz 3b 3 1 2 0 Ford 1b 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Frazier rf 4 0 1 0
Choi 1b 3 2 3 3 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1
Brosseau 1b 0 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 5 0 3 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0
Wendle 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Mercer ss 2 0 0 0
Margot lf 5 0 1 1 Hicks ph 1 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 210 011 000 5
New York 000 000 120 3

E_Perez (1), Renfroe (3), Frazier (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, New York 7. 2B_Adames (12). HR_Choi (3), Kiermaier (2), Urshela (6), Voit (13). SB_Arozarena (1), Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow W,2-1 6 2 0 0 1 9
García 1 3 3 3 1 0
Fairbanks H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Castillo S,3-4 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Cole L,4-2 5 8 4 4 4 7
Nelson 1 3 1 1 0 1
Yajure 3 0 0 0 3 2

García pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cole (Wendle). WP_Glasnow, Yajure.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:21.

