Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|23
|5
|5
|5
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Meadows rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-Renfroe ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martínez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|c-Ford ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b-2b-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tsutsugo lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kratz c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Díaz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|New York
|000
|100
|2
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|100
|220
|x
|—
|5
DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kratz (1), Meadows (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|King, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Avilán
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Heller
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fairbanks, W, 2-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kittredge, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Anderson, S, 2-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Abreu (Wendle). WP_Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T_2:47.
