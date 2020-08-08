Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

August 8, 2020 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 3 8 3 Totals 23 5 5 5
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 2 Meadows rf-lf 4 1 2 2
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0
Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 b-Renfroe ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Stanton dh 1 1 0 0 Martínez dh 4 0 1 0
c-Ford ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 1 1 0
Torres ss 3 0 1 0 Wendle 3b-2b-3b 2 1 0 0
Voit 1b 3 0 2 1 Tsutsugo lf-3b 3 0 0 1
Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0 Brosseau 2b 0 0 0 0
Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 1 0 0
Kratz c 2 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 1 1 0 0
Perez c 1 0 0 0
a-Díaz ph 0 0 0 0
Smith c 1 0 1 2
New York 000 100 2 3
Tampa Bay 100 220 x 5

DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kratz (1), Meadows (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
King, L, 0-1 3 2-3 1 3 3 5 4
Avilán 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Abreu 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 2
Heller 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Thompson 2 1 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1
Fairbanks, W, 2-1 1 2 1 1 1 1
Kittredge, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Beeks 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 1
Anderson, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Abreu (Wendle). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

Advertisement

T_2:47.

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights