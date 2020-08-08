Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 3 8 3 Totals 23 5 5 5 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 2 Meadows rf-lf 4 1 2 2 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 Hicks cf 2 0 1 0 b-Renfroe ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Stanton dh 1 1 0 0 Martínez dh 4 0 1 0 c-Ford ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 1 0 Wendle 3b-2b-3b 2 1 0 0 Voit 1b 3 0 2 1 Tsutsugo lf-3b 3 0 0 1 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 0 Brosseau 2b 0 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 1 0 0 Kratz c 2 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 1 1 0 0 Perez c 1 0 0 0 a-Díaz ph 0 0 0 0 Smith c 1 0 1 2

New York 000 100 2 — 3 Tampa Bay 100 220 x — 5

DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Kratz (1), Meadows (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York King, L, 0-1 3 2-3 1 3 3 5 4 Avilán 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Abreu 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 Heller 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Thompson 2 1 0 0 0 1 Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1 Fairbanks, W, 2-1 1 2 1 1 1 1 Kittredge, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Beeks 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 1 Anderson, S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Abreu (Wendle). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T_2:47.

