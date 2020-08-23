Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

August 23, 2020 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 30 5 9 5
Biggio 2b 5 0 1 0 Meadows lf 3 1 1 2
Grichuk cf 5 0 1 0 Lowe rf 3 0 1 1
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 Díaz 3b 2 0 2 0
Hernández rf 1 2 1 1 Choi 1b 3 0 1 1
Shaw 1b-3b 4 0 1 1 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 2 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 0
Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Perez c 1 0 0 0
Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 Martínez ph 1 1 1 1
Tellez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0
Espinal ss 4 0 0 0
Toronto 010 100 020 4
Tampa Bay 000 030 20x 5

E_Hernández (3). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Grichuk (4), Biggio (6), Choi (8), Adames (9). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Hernández (10), Gurriel Jr. (3). SB_Hernández 2 (4), Kiermaier (5). SF_Meadows (2), Choi (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton 1 2 0 0 0 2
Kay 3 1 2 2 2 2
Borucki L,1-1 BS,0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Waguespack 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Gaviglio 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cole 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Fleming W,1-0 5 4 2 2 2 3
Fairbanks H,3 1 0 0 0 2 2
Loup H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo H,2 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Curtiss S,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kay pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:14.

