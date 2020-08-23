Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|5
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Shaw 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martínez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tellez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|010
|100
|020
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|030
|20x
|—
|5
E_Hernández (3). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Grichuk (4), Biggio (6), Choi (8), Adames (9). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Hernández (10), Gurriel Jr. (3). SB_Hernández 2 (4), Kiermaier (5). SF_Meadows (2), Choi (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thornton
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kay
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Borucki L,1-1 BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Waguespack
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Gaviglio
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cole
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Fairbanks H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Loup H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Curtiss S,1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kay pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:14.
