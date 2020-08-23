Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 30 5 9 5 Biggio 2b 5 0 1 0 Meadows lf 3 1 1 2 Grichuk cf 5 0 1 0 Lowe rf 3 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 Díaz 3b 2 0 2 0 Hernández rf 1 2 1 1 Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 Shaw 1b-3b 4 0 1 1 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 2 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Perez c 1 0 0 0 Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 Martínez ph 1 1 1 1 Tellez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 Espinal ss 4 0 0 0

Toronto 010 100 020 — 4 Tampa Bay 000 030 20x — 5

E_Hernández (3). DP_Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Grichuk (4), Biggio (6), Choi (8), Adames (9). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Hernández (10), Gurriel Jr. (3). SB_Hernández 2 (4), Kiermaier (5). SF_Meadows (2), Choi (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Thornton 1 2 0 0 0 2 Kay 3 1 2 2 2 2 Borucki L,1-1 BS,0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Waguespack 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Gaviglio 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Cole 1 1 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Fleming W,1-0 5 4 2 2 2 3 Fairbanks H,3 1 0 0 0 2 2 Loup H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Castillo H,2 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Curtiss S,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kay pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:14.

