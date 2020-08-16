Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Panik ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martínez ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Brosseau 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Jansen ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|001
|010
|001
|—
|3
|Toronto
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
E_McGuire (1), Biggio (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 9. 2B_Choi (6), Lowe (7), Grichuk (1), Hernández (5). HR_Meadows (2), Lowe (7). SB_Kiermaier (4). S_McGuire (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beeks
|2
|1-3
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loup W,3-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N.Anderson S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Anderson
|3
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Font
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hatch
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Borucki
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Dolis
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Romano L,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Yamaguchi
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fairbanks pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Romano pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:37.
