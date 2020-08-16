Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

August 16, 2020 3:30 pm
 
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 11 2 Totals 36 2 10 2
Meadows lf 5 1 1 1 Biggio 2b 5 0 1 0
Lowe dh 5 1 3 1 Bichette ss 2 0 1 0
Díaz 3b 4 1 2 0 Panik ss 3 1 1 0
Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Martínez ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Hernández rf 4 0 2 1
Brosseau 2b 2 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0
Wendle ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 1 2 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 2 1
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0
Margot rf 4 0 2 0 Jansen ph-c 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 001 010 001 3
Toronto 000 110 000 2

E_McGuire (1), Biggio (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 9. 2B_Choi (6), Lowe (7), Grichuk (1), Hernández (5). HR_Meadows (2), Lowe (7). SB_Kiermaier (4). S_McGuire (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 3 4 0 0 0 2
Beeks 2 1-3 6 2 1 0 2
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1
Loup W,3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
N.Anderson S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
C.Anderson 3 5 1 1 0 3
Font 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hatch 2 2 1 0 1 4
Borucki 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Dolis 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Romano L,1-1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Yamaguchi 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Fairbanks pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Romano pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:37.

