Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|2
|5
|13
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Lowe dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.338
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|a-Martínez ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Brosseau 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.367
|b-Wendle ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|1
|8
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Bichette ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.361
|Panik ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|c-Jansen ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|d-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Tampa Bay
|001
|010
|001_3
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|110
|000_2
|10
|2
a-walked for Choi in the 7th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 7th. c-lined out for McGuire in the 8th. d-struck out for Drury in the 9th.
E_McGuire (1), Biggio (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 9. 2B_Choi (6), Lowe (7), Grichuk (1), Hernández (5). HR_Meadows (2), off C.Anderson; Lowe (7), off Romano. RBIs_Meadows (6), Lowe (20), Tellez (10), Hernández (14). SB_Kiermaier (4). S_McGuire.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Zunino 2, Brosseau, Adames 2, Meadows, Kiermaier); Toronto 4 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Hernández, Biggio). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 10; Toronto 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Wendle, Gurriel Jr..
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|51
|4.12
|Beeks
|2
|1-3
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|42
|4.20
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.00
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Loup, W, 3-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.72
|N.Anderson, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Anderson
|3
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|59
|3.00
|Font
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|11.12
|Hatch
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|37
|2.70
|Borucki
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|0.00
|Dolis
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|4.00
|Romano, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|0.90
|Yamaguchi
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8.31
Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 2-0, Loup 1-0, Dolis 3-0, Romano 1-0, Yamaguchi 2-0. IBB_off Borucki (Díaz). PB_Zunino (5).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:37.
