Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 11 2 5 13 Meadows lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Lowe dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .338 Díaz 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .301 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .180 a-Martínez ph-1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .231 Brosseau 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .367 b-Wendle ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .284 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .233 Margot rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .288 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .091

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 10 2 1 8 Biggio 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .208 Bichette ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .361 Panik ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .160 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Hernández rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .301 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Grichuk cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .320 Tellez dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .231 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .118 c-Jansen ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .111 d-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Tampa Bay 001 010 001_3 11 0 Toronto 000 110 000_2 10 2

a-walked for Choi in the 7th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 7th. c-lined out for McGuire in the 8th. d-struck out for Drury in the 9th.

E_McGuire (1), Biggio (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 9. 2B_Choi (6), Lowe (7), Grichuk (1), Hernández (5). HR_Meadows (2), off C.Anderson; Lowe (7), off Romano. RBIs_Meadows (6), Lowe (20), Tellez (10), Hernández (14). SB_Kiermaier (4). S_McGuire.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Zunino 2, Brosseau, Adames 2, Meadows, Kiermaier); Toronto 4 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Hernández, Biggio). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 10; Toronto 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Wendle, Gurriel Jr..

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 3 4 0 0 0 2 51 4.12 Beeks 2 1-3 6 2 1 0 2 42 4.20 Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.00 Castillo 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00 Loup, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.72 N.Anderson, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Anderson 3 5 1 1 0 3 59 3.00 Font 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 11.12 Hatch 2 2 1 0 1 4 37 2.70 Borucki 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 17 0.00 Dolis 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 22 4.00 Romano, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 26 0.90 Yamaguchi 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 8.31

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 2-0, Loup 1-0, Dolis 3-0, Romano 1-0, Yamaguchi 2-0. IBB_off Borucki (Díaz). PB_Zunino (5).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:37.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.