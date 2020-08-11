Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

August 11, 2020 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 9 7 Totals 32 2 9 2
Brosseau 2b 3 2 2 1 Benintendi lf 3 0 2 0
a-Lowe ph-2b 1 1 1 1 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 1
Díaz 3b 4 1 2 2 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
Meadows lf 4 1 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Martínez dh 2 0 0 0 Plawecki 1b 0 0 0 0
b-Tsutsugo ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 2 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 5 0 1 2 Lin ss 1 0 0 0
Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 1 1 0
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 Chavis 2b 4 0 2 1
Margot cf 4 1 2 1 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 Araúz 3b 3 1 2 0
Tampa Bay 101 000 600 8
Boston 010 000 010 2

DP_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 6. 2B_Brosseau (3), Margot (5), Lowe (5), Renfroe (3), Vázquez (2). 3B_Chavis (1). HR_Brosseau (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Curtiss, W, 1-0 2 2-3 4 1 1 0 1
Alvarado, H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 2
Thompson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Loup 1 2 1 1 0 1
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 3
Boston
Pérez, L, 2-2 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 5
Brice 2-3 4 5 5 1 1
Stock 1 1-3 2 1 0 3 3
Covey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Alvarado (Moreland), Loup (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

Advertisement

T_3:25.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard past, present and future