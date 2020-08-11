Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 9 7 6 9 Brosseau 2b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .375 a-Lowe ph-2b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .276 Díaz 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .228 Meadows lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .241 Martínez dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 b-Tsutsugo ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Renfroe rf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .163 Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .196 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .255 Margot cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .220 Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .088

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 9 2 1 9 Benintendi lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .103 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Plawecki 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Moreland 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Lin ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259 Chavis 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .265 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Araúz 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .313

Tampa Bay 101 000 600_8 9 0 Boston 010 000 010_2 9 0

a-doubled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-popped out for Martínez in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 6. 2B_Brosseau (3), Margot (5), Lowe (5), Renfroe (3), Vázquez (2). 3B_Chavis (1). HR_Brosseau (3), off Pérez. RBIs_Brosseau (5), Díaz 2 (2), Margot (2), Lowe (11), Renfroe 2 (11), Chavis (5), Verdugo (5). CS_Benintendi (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Meadows); Boston 4 (Araúz, Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 7; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Martinez. GIDP_Chavis, Bogaerts.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Brosseau, Zunino; Adames, Brosseau, Choi; Díaz, Brosseau, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.25 Curtiss, W, 1-0 2 2-3 4 1 1 0 1 40 1.93 Alvarado, H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 2.16 Thompson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.90 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Loup 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 1.42 Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, L, 2-2 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 94 3.38 Brice 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 26 8.38 Stock 1 1-3 2 1 0 3 3 42 0.00 Covey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Curtiss 1-0, Brice 1-0, Stock 2-2, Covey 3-0. HBP_Alvarado (Moreland), Loup (Benintendi). PB_Vázquez (2).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:25.

