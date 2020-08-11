Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

August 11, 2020 11:13 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 9 7 6 9
Brosseau 2b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .375
a-Lowe ph-2b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .276
Díaz 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .228
Meadows lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .241
Martínez dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250
b-Tsutsugo ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Renfroe rf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .163
Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .196
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .255
Margot cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .220
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .088
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 9 2 1 9
Benintendi lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .103
Verdugo rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Plawecki 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Moreland 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Lin ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Vázquez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259
Chavis 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .265
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .224
Araúz 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .313
Tampa Bay 101 000 600_8 9 0
Boston 010 000 010_2 9 0

a-doubled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-popped out for Martínez in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 6. 2B_Brosseau (3), Margot (5), Lowe (5), Renfroe (3), Vázquez (2). 3B_Chavis (1). HR_Brosseau (3), off Pérez. RBIs_Brosseau (5), Díaz 2 (2), Margot (2), Lowe (11), Renfroe 2 (11), Chavis (5), Verdugo (5). CS_Benintendi (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Meadows); Boston 4 (Araúz, Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 7; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Martinez. GIDP_Chavis, Bogaerts.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Brosseau, Zunino; Adames, Brosseau, Choi; Díaz, Brosseau, Choi).

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.25
Curtiss, W, 1-0 2 2-3 4 1 1 0 1 40 1.93
Alvarado, H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 2.16
Thompson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.90
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Loup 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 1.42
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, L, 2-2 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 94 3.38
Brice 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 26 8.38
Stock 1 1-3 2 1 0 3 3 42 0.00
Covey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Curtiss 1-0, Brice 1-0, Stock 2-2, Covey 3-0. HBP_Alvarado (Moreland), Loup (Benintendi). PB_Vázquez (2).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:25.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard past, present and future