Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|7
|6
|9
|
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|a-Lowe ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.228
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Martínez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|b-Tsutsugo ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.163
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.088
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|1
|9
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Plawecki 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Moreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Lin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Araúz 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Tampa Bay
|101
|000
|600_8
|9
|0
|Boston
|010
|000
|010_2
|9
|0
a-doubled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-popped out for Martínez in the 7th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 6. 2B_Brosseau (3), Margot (5), Lowe (5), Renfroe (3), Vázquez (2). 3B_Chavis (1). HR_Brosseau (3), off Pérez. RBIs_Brosseau (5), Díaz 2 (2), Margot (2), Lowe (11), Renfroe 2 (11), Chavis (5), Verdugo (5). CS_Benintendi (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Meadows); Boston 4 (Araúz, Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 7; Boston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Martinez. GIDP_Chavis, Bogaerts.
DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Brosseau, Zunino; Adames, Brosseau, Choi; Díaz, Brosseau, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kittredge
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.25
|Curtiss, W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|40
|1.93
|Alvarado, H, 2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|2.16
|Thompson, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.90
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Loup
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|1.42
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 2-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|94
|3.38
|Brice
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|26
|8.38
|Stock
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|42
|0.00
|Covey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Curtiss 1-0, Brice 1-0, Stock 2-2, Covey 3-0. HBP_Alvarado (Moreland), Loup (Benintendi). PB_Vázquez (2).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:25.
