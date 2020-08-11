Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7

August 11, 2020 12:12 am
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 16 8 Totals 37 7 12 7
Meadows lf 4 0 2 0 Pillar rf-cf 5 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 6 0 1 0 Verdugo lf-rf 4 1 1 0
Díaz dh 4 1 0 0 Martinez dh 4 2 3 1
Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1
Wendle ss 3 0 1 1 Chavis 1b 5 1 1 1
Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 Plawecki c 4 1 3 2
Adames ss 1 1 1 0 Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0
Tsutsugo 3b 4 2 1 0 Benintendi ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Brosseau 3b 1 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Margot rf 4 2 4 1 Vázquez ph 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 3 Lin pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Perez c 5 1 2 2 Araúz 3b 4 0 3 2
Tampa Bay 010 211 210 8
Boston 301 001 020 7

E_Peraza (5). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Boston 7. 2B_Lowe (4), Margot 2 (4), Meadows (3), Kiermaier (2), Bogaerts (4), Chavis (1). 3B_Meadows (1), Wendle (2). HR_Martinez (1). SB_Meadows (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Margot (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 1
Roe 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Loup W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3
Fairbanks H,1 1 1 2 2 1 2
Alvarado H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Kittredge S,1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Brasier 1 1 0 0 1 1
Brewer 3 5 3 2 2 2
Walden BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Springs L,0-1 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 1
Valdez 2 3 1 1 2 2
Covey 1 1 0 0 0 0

Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Fairbanks pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

WP_Yarbrough, Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.

T_4:24. A_0 (37,755).

