Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|8
|16
|8
|8
|8
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.280
|Lowe 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.208
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.220
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Adames ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tsutsugo 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Brosseau 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.189
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.200
|Perez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|4
|7
|
|Pillar rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Verdugo lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Chavis 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Plawecki c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Benintendi ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.056
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Vázquez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Lin pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Araúz 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Tampa Bay
|010
|211
|210_8
|16
|0
|Boston
|301
|001
|020_7
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Wendle in the 6th. b-walked for Peraza in the 8th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 8th.
1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.
E_Peraza (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Boston 7. 2B_Lowe (4), Margot 2 (4), Meadows (3), Kiermaier (2), Bogaerts (4), Chavis (1). 3B_Meadows (1), Wendle (2). HR_Martinez (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Kiermaier 3 (9), Perez 2 (4), Wendle (3), Choi (7), Margot (1), Bogaerts (10), Chavis (4), Plawecki 2 (3), Martinez (4), Araúz 2 (2). SB_Meadows (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Margot (1). CS_Meadows (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Wendle 2, Lowe, Kiermaier, Martínez, Perez); Boston 1 (Pillar). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 18; Boston 5 for 8.
Runners moved up_Chavis. GIDP_Lowe, Bogaerts, Peraza.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi; Lowe, Adames, Choi); Boston 1 (Lin, Bogaerts, Chavis).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|77
|4.71
|Roe
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.86
|Loup W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0.00
|Fairbanks H,1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|20
|6.43
|Alvarado H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.84
|Kittredge S,1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.35
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brasier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.20
|Brewer
|3
|
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|52
|3.60
|Walden BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|23
|4.05
|Springs L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|51
|15.43
|Valdez
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|41
|0.96
|Covey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0, Fairbanks 1-0, Alvarado 2-2, Springs 2-0, Valdez 1-0. WP_Yarbrough, Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.
T_4:24. A_0 (37,755).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.