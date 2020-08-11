Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7

August 11, 2020 12:12 am
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 8 16 8 8 8
Meadows lf 4 0 2 0 2 0 .280
Lowe 2b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Díaz dh 4 1 0 0 2 1 .208
Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 2 2 .220
Wendle ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .289
Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Adames ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Tsutsugo 3b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .159
Brosseau 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Margot rf 4 2 4 1 1 0 .189
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 3 1 1 .200
Perez c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .231
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 12 7 4 7
Pillar rf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Verdugo lf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .261
Martinez dh 4 2 3 1 1 0 .233
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .308
Chavis 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .233
Plawecki c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .500
Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Benintendi ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .056
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Vázquez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Lin pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Araúz 3b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .231
Tampa Bay 010 211 210_8 16 0
Boston 301 001 020_7 12 1

a-grounded out for Wendle in the 6th. b-walked for Peraza in the 8th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 8th.

1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.

E_Peraza (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Boston 7. 2B_Lowe (4), Margot 2 (4), Meadows (3), Kiermaier (2), Bogaerts (4), Chavis (1). 3B_Meadows (1), Wendle (2). HR_Martinez (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Kiermaier 3 (9), Perez 2 (4), Wendle (3), Choi (7), Margot (1), Bogaerts (10), Chavis (4), Plawecki 2 (3), Martinez (4), Araúz 2 (2). SB_Meadows (1), Kiermaier 2 (3), Margot (1). CS_Meadows (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Wendle 2, Lowe, Kiermaier, Martínez, Perez); Boston 1 (Pillar). RISP_Tampa Bay 5 for 18; Boston 5 for 8.

Runners moved up_Chavis. GIDP_Lowe, Bogaerts, Peraza.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi; Lowe, Adames, Choi); Boston 1 (Lin, Bogaerts, Chavis).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 1 77 4.71
Roe 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 19 3.86
Loup W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 0.00
Fairbanks H,1 1 1 2 2 1 2 20 6.43
Alvarado H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.84
Kittredge S,1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.35
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brasier 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 7.20
Brewer 3 5 3 2 2 2 52 3.60
Walden BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 23 4.05
Springs L,0-1 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 1 51 15.43
Valdez 2 3 1 1 2 2 41 0.96
Covey 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0, Fairbanks 1-0, Alvarado 2-2, Springs 2-0, Valdez 1-0. WP_Yarbrough, Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.

T_4:24. A_0 (37,755).

