Teamer, Patton among 6 players released by Chargers

August 1, 2020 4:48 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Safety Roderic Teamer and wide receiver Andre Patton were among six players released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Teamer made the roster as undrafted free agent and made six starts. He had 39 tackles in seven games and had an interception during a Week 7 loss at Tennessee. He is suspended for the first four regular-season games because of a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He will be eligible to participate in training camp practices if a team signs him.

Patton spent two seasons on Los Angeles’ practice squad before appearing in 13 games last year. He had six receptions for 56 yards along with three special teams tackles.

The Chargers also released tight ends Jared Rice and Andrew Vollert, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson and offensive tackle Koda Martin to get to the 80-player limit.

The Associated Press

