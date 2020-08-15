Listen Live Sports

Teichmann to Lexington final; beats player who upset Serena

August 15, 2020 12:44 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jil Teichmann reached the third final of her career by beating Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2 Saturday at the Top Seed Open, the first tennis tournament in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 116th-ranked Rogers, who is from South Carolina, was coming off a quarterfinal upset of Serena Williams on Friday.

It is the first hard-court final for Teichmann, a 23-year-old left-hander from Switzerland who won two titles on clay in 2019.

In Sunday’s final, she will face 16-year-old Coco Gauff or Jennifer Brady.

Teichmann has yet to drop a set in the tuneup tournament for the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 31 in New York.

As for her 2-0 record in past WTA finals, Teichmann said: “That doesn’t mean anything, (but) for sure, I’m going to the final confident.”

She broke Rogers to open the second set Saturday and then faced one key moment while serving up 3-2. Teichmann was down love-40, but erased each of those three break points, held serve and didn’t drop another game.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

