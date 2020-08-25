Tennessee Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I – Class 6A
|
|Record
|Pts
|1. Oakland (8)
|1-0
|133
|2. Maryville (6)
|1-0
|132
|3. Brentwood
|1-0
|107
|4. Ravenwood
|1-0
|84
|5. Houston
|0-1
|52
|6. McMinn County
|1-0
|44
|7. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett
|1-0
|39
|8. Farragut
|1-0
|31
|9. Whitehaven
|0-0
|30
|10. Cane Ridge
|0-0
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Riverdale 25. Bradley Central 22.
|Division I – Class 5A
|
|Record
|Pts
|1. Knoxville Central (12)
|1-0
|135
|2. Summit (2)
|1-0
|110
|3. Oak Ridge
|1-0
|104
|4. Knoxville West
|0-0
|100
|5. Henry County
|1-0
|64
|6. Powell
|1-0
|62
|7. Gallatin
|1-0
|50
|8. Beech
|0-1
|44
|9. Rhea County
|1-0
|29
|10. Tennessee
|0-1
|12
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division I – Class 4A
|
|Record
|Pts
|1. Elizabethton (12)
|1-0
|132
|2. Anderson County
|1-0
|112
|3. Hardin County (1)
|1-0
|101
|4. Greeneville (1)
|0-0
|85
|5. Marshall County
|0-0
|73
|6. Haywood County
|0-1
|62
|7. East Hamilton
|1-0
|53
|8. Tullahoma
|1-0
|41
|9. Springfield
|1-0
|38
|10. Lexington
|1-0
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division I – Class 3A
|
|Record
|Pts
|1. Alcoa (14)
|1-0
|140
|2. Pearl-Cohn
|0-0
|119
|3. Covington
|1-0
|107
|4. Red Bank
|1-0
|88
|5. Loudon
|1-0
|82
|6. Fairview
|1-0
|54
|7. Giles County
|0-1
|45
|8. Milan
|0-1
|41
|9. East Nashville
|0-0
|19
|(tie) Westview
|1-0
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 16.
|Division I – Class 2A
|
|Record
|Pts
|1. Peabody (14)
|1-0
|140
|2. Meigs County
|1-0
|118
|3. Trousdale County
|0-1
|95
|4. Watertown
|1-0
|71
|5. Tyner Academy
|0-0
|60
|6. Adamsville
|1-0
|59
|7. Lewis County
|1-0
|40
|8. McKenzie
|1-0
|35
|9. Forrest
|1-0
|29
|(tie) Union City
|0-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Summertown 22. Marion County 18. Hampton 15. Riverside 13.
|Division I – Class 1A
|
|Record
|Pts
|1. South Pittsburg (8)
|1-0
|128
|2. Lake County (3)
|0-0
|125
|3. Huntingdon (1)
|0-1
|72
|4. Cornersville
|1-0
|70
|5. Fayetteville (2)
|0-1
|68
|6. Oliver Springs
|0-1
|64
|7. Copper Basin
|0-1
|37
|8. Coalfield
|0-0
|34
|9. Greenback
|0-1
|31
|10. Freedom Prep
|0-0
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 23. Huntland 17. West Carroll 13. Monterey 12. Greenfield 12.
|Division II – Class 1A
|
|Record
|Pts
|1. Davidson Academy (9)
|1-0
|122
|2. University-Jackson (5)
|1-0
|119
|3. Friendship Christian
|1-0
|94
|4. King’s Academy
|1-0
|91
|5. Nashville Christian School
|0-1
|60
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayette Academy 28. DCA 21. Trinity Christian Academy 13. Jackson Christian 12.
|Division II – Class 2A
|
|Record
|Pts
|1. ECS (10)
|1-0
|127
|2. CPA (4)
|1-0
|121
|3. Boyd Buchanan
|0-0
|69
|4. Grace Christian
|1-0
|66
|5. Lipscomb Academy
|0-1
|65
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 42. CAK 29. Chattanooga Christian 26.
|Division II – Class 3A
|
|Record
|Pts
|1. McCallie (6)
|0-0
|117
|2. MBA (5)
|0-0
|99
|3. Brentwood Academy (1)
|1-0
|86
|4. Baylor (1)
|0-0
|81
|5. CBHS
|1-0
|64
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 43. MUS 34. Ensworth 22. Briarcrest 14.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.
