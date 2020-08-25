Tennessee Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A Record Pts 1. Oakland (8) 1-0 133 2. Maryville (6) 1-0 132 3. Brentwood 1-0 107 4. Ravenwood 1-0 84 5. Houston 0-1 52 6. McMinn County 1-0 44 7. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 1-0 39 8. Farragut 1-0 31 9. Whitehaven 0-0 30 10. Cane Ridge 0-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Riverdale 25. Bradley Central 22.

Division I – Class 5A Record Pts 1. Knoxville Central (12) 1-0 135 2. Summit (2) 1-0 110 3. Oak Ridge 1-0 104 4. Knoxville West 0-0 100 5. Henry County 1-0 64 6. Powell 1-0 62 7. Gallatin 1-0 50 8. Beech 0-1 44 9. Rhea County 1-0 29 10. Tennessee 0-1 12

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A Record Pts 1. Elizabethton (12) 1-0 132 2. Anderson County 1-0 112 3. Hardin County (1) 1-0 101 4. Greeneville (1) 0-0 85 5. Marshall County 0-0 73 6. Haywood County 0-1 62 7. East Hamilton 1-0 53 8. Tullahoma 1-0 41 9. Springfield 1-0 38 10. Lexington 1-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A Record Pts 1. Alcoa (14) 1-0 140 2. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 119 3. Covington 1-0 107 4. Red Bank 1-0 88 5. Loudon 1-0 82 6. Fairview 1-0 54 7. Giles County 0-1 45 8. Milan 0-1 41 9. East Nashville 0-0 19 (tie) Westview 1-0 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 16.

Division I – Class 2A Record Pts 1. Peabody (14) 1-0 140 2. Meigs County 1-0 118 3. Trousdale County 0-1 95 4. Watertown 1-0 71 5. Tyner Academy 0-0 60 6. Adamsville 1-0 59 7. Lewis County 1-0 40 8. McKenzie 1-0 35 9. Forrest 1-0 29 (tie) Union City 0-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Summertown 22. Marion County 18. Hampton 15. Riverside 13.

Division I – Class 1A Record Pts 1. South Pittsburg (8) 1-0 128 2. Lake County (3) 0-0 125 3. Huntingdon (1) 0-1 72 4. Cornersville 1-0 70 5. Fayetteville (2) 0-1 68 6. Oliver Springs 0-1 64 7. Copper Basin 0-1 37 8. Coalfield 0-0 34 9. Greenback 0-1 31 10. Freedom Prep 0-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 23. Huntland 17. West Carroll 13. Monterey 12. Greenfield 12.

Division II – Class 1A Record Pts 1. Davidson Academy (9) 1-0 122 2. University-Jackson (5) 1-0 119 3. Friendship Christian 1-0 94 4. King’s Academy 1-0 91 5. Nashville Christian School 0-1 60

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayette Academy 28. DCA 21. Trinity Christian Academy 13. Jackson Christian 12.

Division II – Class 2A Record Pts 1. ECS (10) 1-0 127 2. CPA (4) 1-0 121 3. Boyd Buchanan 0-0 69 4. Grace Christian 1-0 66 5. Lipscomb Academy 0-1 65

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 42. CAK 29. Chattanooga Christian 26.

Division II – Class 3A Record Pts 1. McCallie (6) 0-0 117 2. MBA (5) 0-0 99 3. Brentwood Academy (1) 1-0 86 4. Baylor (1) 0-0 81 5. CBHS 1-0 64

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 43. MUS 34. Ensworth 22. Briarcrest 14.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

