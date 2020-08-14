Listen Live Sports

Texas 3, Colorado 2

August 14, 2020 11:32 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 6 2 2 10
Choo lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .298
Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .178
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .190
Frazier 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300
Solak cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .311
Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .130
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Mathis c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Dietrich ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000
Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 2 1 0 6
Hampson cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .326
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .447
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .257
Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .339
Tapia dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Dahl lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Wolters c 2 1 0 0 0 0 .195
Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Butera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Texas 000 010 110_3 6 2
Colorado 100 001 000_2 2 0

a-hit by pitch for Mathis in the 8th. b-struck out for Wolters in the 8th.

E_Mathis (1), Andrus (2). LOB_Texas 3, Colorado 2. 2B_Solak 2 (5). HR_Solak (1), off Castellani. RBIs_Solak (8), Odor (4), Arenado (13). CS_Odor (1). S_Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Andrus); Colorado 2 (Murphy, Arenado). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Colorado 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Blackmon 2, Arenado. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Solak.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy; McMahon, Story, Murphy).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn W,3-0 9 2 2 1 0 6 110 1.11
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castellani 4 2-3 2 1 1 2 7 88 1.04
Hoffman 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 32 1.04
Bard L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.60
J.Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Hoffman 1-0. HBP_Bard (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:33.

