Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 6 2 2 10 Choo lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .298 Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .178 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .190 Frazier 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Solak cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .311 Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .130 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Mathis c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Dietrich ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 2 1 0 6 Hampson cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .326 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .447 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .257 Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .339 Tapia dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Dahl lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Wolters c 2 1 0 0 0 0 .195 Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Butera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091

Texas 000 010 110_3 6 2 Colorado 100 001 000_2 2 0

a-hit by pitch for Mathis in the 8th. b-struck out for Wolters in the 8th.

E_Mathis (1), Andrus (2). LOB_Texas 3, Colorado 2. 2B_Solak 2 (5). HR_Solak (1), off Castellani. RBIs_Solak (8), Odor (4), Arenado (13). CS_Odor (1). S_Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Andrus); Colorado 2 (Murphy, Arenado). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Colorado 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Blackmon 2, Arenado. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Solak.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy; McMahon, Story, Murphy).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn W,3-0 9 2 2 1 0 6 110 1.11

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castellani 4 2-3 2 1 1 2 7 88 1.04 Hoffman 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 32 1.04 Bard L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.60 J.Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Hoffman 1-0. HBP_Bard (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:33.

