|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|2
|2
|10
|
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.298
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.190
|Frazier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Solak cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.130
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Mathis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Dietrich ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.447
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Tapia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Hilliard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Texas
|000
|010
|110_3
|6
|2
|Colorado
|100
|001
|000_2
|2
|0
a-hit by pitch for Mathis in the 8th. b-struck out for Wolters in the 8th.
E_Mathis (1), Andrus (2). LOB_Texas 3, Colorado 2. 2B_Solak 2 (5). HR_Solak (1), off Castellani. RBIs_Solak (8), Odor (4), Arenado (13). CS_Odor (1). S_Hampson.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Andrus); Colorado 2 (Murphy, Arenado). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Colorado 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Blackmon 2, Arenado. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Solak.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Murphy; McMahon, Story, Murphy).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn W,3-0
|9
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|110
|1.11
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castellani
|4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|88
|1.04
|Hoffman
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|1.04
|Bard L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.60
|J.Díaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Hoffman 1-0. HBP_Bard (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:33.
