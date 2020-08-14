Listen Live Sports

Texas 3, Colorado 2

August 14, 2020 11:32 pm
 
Texas Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 6 2 Totals 30 2 2 1
Choo lf 4 0 1 0 Hampson cf 3 1 1 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 1 0
Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 1
Frazier 1b 4 0 1 0 Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0
Solak cf 4 2 3 1 Tapia dh 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Dahl lf 3 0 0 0
Mathis c 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 1 0 0
Dietrich ph 0 1 0 0 Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0
Trevino c 0 0 0 0 Butera c 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 010 110 3
Colorado 100 001 000 2

E_Mathis (1), Andrus (2). DP_Texas 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Texas 3, Colorado 2. 2B_Solak 2 (5). HR_Solak (1). S_Hampson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn W,3-0 9 2 2 1 0 6
Colorado
Castellani 4 2-3 2 1 1 2 7
Hoffman 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Bard L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
J.Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Bard (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:33.

