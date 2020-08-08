Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 4 12 Fletcher ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .327 Trout cf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .317 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .147 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .121 La Stella 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278 Pujols 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .154 Castro c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Stassi c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .109 Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 4 5 3 6 8 Choo rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .188 Solak cf-lf 1 0 0 1 2 0 .222 Odor dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .107 Frazier 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .286 Calhoun lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .115 1-Heineman pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .353 Chirinos c 2 1 0 2 1 1 .120 Tejeda 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286

Los Angeles 200 100 000_3 7 3 Texas 010 300 00x_4 5 0

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th.

E_La Stella (3), Canning (1), Stassi (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 7. 2B_La Stella (4), Pujols (1), Calhoun (1). HR_Trout (5), off Lyles. RBIs_Trout 2 (11), Stassi (10), Chirinos 2 (2), Solak (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (4), Choo (0). CS_Kiner-Falefa 2 (1), Choo (1). SF_Chirinos.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pujols, Upton, La Stella); Texas 4 (Odor, Choo, Chirinos). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Texas 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Stassi, Tejeda.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning, L, 0-2 3 2-3 3 4 1 6 4 88 3.14 Mayers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 6.35 Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.38 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.08 Ramirez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 5.68

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, W, 1-1 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 90 5.56 Martin, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.70 Gibaut, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 8.53 Hernández, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 2.25 Montero, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 3-1, Milner 1-0, Martin 2-0, Hernández 2-0. HBP_Mayers (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:38.

