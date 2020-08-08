Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

August 8, 2020 1:09 am
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 4 12
Fletcher ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .327
Trout cf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .317
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .147
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .121
La Stella 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278
Pujols 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .154
Castro c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Stassi c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .109
Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 5 3 6 8
Choo rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .188
Solak cf-lf 1 0 0 1 2 0 .222
Odor dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .107
Frazier 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .286
Calhoun lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .115
1-Heineman pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .353
Chirinos c 2 1 0 2 1 1 .120
Tejeda 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Los Angeles 200 100 000_3 7 3
Texas 010 300 00x_4 5 0

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th.

E_La Stella (3), Canning (1), Stassi (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 7. 2B_La Stella (4), Pujols (1), Calhoun (1). HR_Trout (5), off Lyles. RBIs_Trout 2 (11), Stassi (10), Chirinos 2 (2), Solak (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (4), Choo (0). CS_Kiner-Falefa 2 (1), Choo (1). SF_Chirinos.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pujols, Upton, La Stella); Texas 4 (Odor, Choo, Chirinos). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Texas 1 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Stassi, Tejeda.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning, L, 0-2 3 2-3 3 4 1 6 4 88 3.14
Mayers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 6.35
Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.38
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.08
Ramirez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 5.68
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 1-1 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 90 5.56
Martin, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.70
Gibaut, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 8.53
Hernández, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 2.25
Montero, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 3-1, Milner 1-0, Martin 2-0, Hernández 2-0. HBP_Mayers (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:38.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

WWII veteran finishes 100-mile walk, raises 100k for Salvation Army