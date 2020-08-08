Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|4
|12
|
|Fletcher ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.317
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.147
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.121
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Pujols 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.109
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|3
|6
|8
|
|Choo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.188
|Solak cf-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.222
|Odor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.107
|Frazier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.115
|1-Heineman pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.120
|Tejeda 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Los Angeles
|200
|100
|000_3
|7
|3
|Texas
|010
|300
|00x_4
|5
|0
1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th.
E_La Stella (3), Canning (1), Stassi (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 7. 2B_La Stella (4), Pujols (1), Calhoun (1). HR_Trout (5), off Lyles. RBIs_Trout 2 (11), Stassi (10), Chirinos 2 (2), Solak (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (4), Choo (0). CS_Kiner-Falefa 2 (1), Choo (1). SF_Chirinos.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pujols, Upton, La Stella); Texas 4 (Odor, Choo, Chirinos). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Texas 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Stassi, Tejeda.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|3
|4
|1
|6
|4
|88
|3.14
|Mayers
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.35
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.08
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.68
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|90
|5.56
|Martin, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|Gibaut, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|8.53
|Hernández, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|2.25
|Montero, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 3-1, Milner 1-0, Martin 2-0, Hernández 2-0. HBP_Mayers (Solak).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:38.
