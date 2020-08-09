Listen Live Sports

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

August 9, 2020 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 35 7 10 5
Fletcher ss 5 0 1 0 Choo lf 4 0 1 2
La Stella 1b 4 1 1 2 Heineman cf 0 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 1
Ohtani dh 3 1 2 0 Frazier 1b 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 2 0 1 1 Solak cf-lf 4 3 2 0
a-Ward ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1
Adell rf 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1
Castro c 3 0 1 0 Refsnyder dh 3 1 1 0
Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 b-Calhoun ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 1 1 0
Los Angeles 000 021 000 3
Texas 001 410 01x 7

E_Adell (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Texas 4. 2B_Castro (3), Ohtani (2), Fletcher (6), Kiner-Falefa (1), Solak 2 (3), Andrus (3). HR_La Stella (1). SB_Mathis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney, L, 1-1 3 2-3 8 5 5 0 4
Mayers 1 0 1 0 0 2
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 3
Barnes 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Buttrey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Lynn, W, 2-0 5 4 2 2 3 6
Vólquez 1 1 1 1 0 1
Rodríguez, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Martin, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Herget, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 1

Mayers pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

WP_Heaney, Buttrey.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:36.

