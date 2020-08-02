Listen Live Sports

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

August 2, 2020 7:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
Texas San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 35 5 8 5
Choo lf 4 2 1 2 Slater rf 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 b-Dickerson ph-rf 2 0 1 0
Calhoun dh 3 0 0 1 Flores 1b 5 0 1 0
c-Refsnyder ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 5 0 0 1
Gallo rf 4 2 3 3 Pence lf 3 1 1 0
Frazier 1b 3 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 2
Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 Solano 2b 2 1 2 0
S.Heineman cf 5 1 2 2 Ruf dh 2 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 0 a-Sandoval ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 1 1 1 Tromp c 4 1 1 2
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Texas 030 020 400 9
San Francisco 010 013 000 5

E_Kiner-Falefa (2). LOB_Texas 7, San Francisco 7. 2B_S.Heineman (1), Gallo (3), Dickerson (1). 3B_Pence (1). HR_Choo (2), Gallo (3), Longoria (1), Tromp (1). SF_Calhoun (1), Longoria (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Allard 4 2 1 1 2 3
Gibaut 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0
Chavez, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Hernández, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 1 4
Vólquez 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Samardzija 5 2-3 7 5 5 1 1
Triggs, L, 0-1 1-3 0 3 3 3 0
T.Anderson 2 1 1 1 1 2
Menez 1 1 0 0 2 0

WP_Gibaut.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:04.

