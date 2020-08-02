Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 9 9 7 3 Choo lf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .150 Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .179 Calhoun dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .056 c-Refsnyder ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Gallo rf 4 2 3 3 1 0 .310 Frazier 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .192 Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .217 S.Heineman cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .231 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Mathis c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .500

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 3 8 Slater rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294 b-Dickerson ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Flores 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Yastrzemski cf 5 0 0 1 0 3 .343 Pence lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .038 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .429 Solano 2b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .484 Ruf dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .313 a-Sandoval ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Tromp c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .200

Texas 030 020 400_9 9 1 San Francisco 010 013 000_5 8 0

a-lined out for Ruf in the 6th. b-doubled for Slater in the 6th. c-lined out for Calhoun in the 9th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (2). LOB_Texas 7, San Francisco 7. 2B_S.Heineman (1), Gallo (3), Dickerson (1). 3B_Pence (1). HR_Choo (2), off Samardzija; Gallo (3), off T.Anderson; Longoria (1), off Gibaut; Tromp (1), off Chavez. RBIs_S.Heineman 2 (3), Mathis (1), Choo 2 (4), Calhoun (1), Gallo 3 (8), Longoria 2 (5), Yastrzemski (5), Tromp 2 (3). SF_Calhoun, Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, S.Heineman); San Francisco 5 (Crawford 2, Tromp, Pence, Flores). RISP_Texas 3 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ruf, Slater, Yastrzemski.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard 4 2 1 1 2 3 75 2.25 Gibaut 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 21 7.20 Chavez, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 4.76 Hernández, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 1 4 31 3.60 Vólquez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 5 2-3 7 5 5 1 1 87 9.31 Triggs, L, 0-1 1-3 0 3 3 3 0 16 81.00 T.Anderson 2 1 1 1 1 2 26 3.68 Menez 1 1 0 0 2 0 19 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-1, Triggs 2-0, T.Anderson 3-3. WP_Gibaut. PB_Mathis (1).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:04.

