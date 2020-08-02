Listen Live Sports

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

August 2, 2020 7:28 pm
 
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 9 9 9 7 3
Choo lf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .150
Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .179
Calhoun dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .056
c-Refsnyder ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Gallo rf 4 2 3 3 1 0 .310
Frazier 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .192
Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .217
S.Heineman cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .231
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Mathis c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .500
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 3 8
Slater rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294
b-Dickerson ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Flores 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Yastrzemski cf 5 0 0 1 0 3 .343
Pence lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .038
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .429
Solano 2b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .484
Ruf dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .313
a-Sandoval ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Tromp c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Texas 030 020 400_9 9 1
San Francisco 010 013 000_5 8 0

a-lined out for Ruf in the 6th. b-doubled for Slater in the 6th. c-lined out for Calhoun in the 9th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (2). LOB_Texas 7, San Francisco 7. 2B_S.Heineman (1), Gallo (3), Dickerson (1). 3B_Pence (1). HR_Choo (2), off Samardzija; Gallo (3), off T.Anderson; Longoria (1), off Gibaut; Tromp (1), off Chavez. RBIs_S.Heineman 2 (3), Mathis (1), Choo 2 (4), Calhoun (1), Gallo 3 (8), Longoria 2 (5), Yastrzemski (5), Tromp 2 (3). SF_Calhoun, Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, S.Heineman); San Francisco 5 (Crawford 2, Tromp, Pence, Flores). RISP_Texas 3 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Ruf, Slater, Yastrzemski.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allard 4 2 1 1 2 3 75 2.25
Gibaut 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 21 7.20
Chavez, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 4.76
Hernández, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 1 4 31 3.60
Vólquez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 5 2-3 7 5 5 1 1 87 9.31
Triggs, L, 0-1 1-3 0 3 3 3 0 16 81.00
T.Anderson 2 1 1 1 1 2 26 3.68
Menez 1 1 0 0 2 0 19 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-1, Triggs 2-0, T.Anderson 3-3. WP_Gibaut. PB_Mathis (1).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:04.

