Texas 9, San Francisco 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|7
|3
|
|Choo lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.150
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.056
|c-Refsnyder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gallo rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.310
|Frazier 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.192
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|S.Heineman cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Mathis c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|3
|8
|
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|b-Dickerson ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Yastrzemski cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.343
|Pence lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.038
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.429
|Solano 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.484
|Ruf dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|a-Sandoval ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Tromp c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Texas
|030
|020
|400_9
|9
|1
|San Francisco
|010
|013
|000_5
|8
|0
a-lined out for Ruf in the 6th. b-doubled for Slater in the 6th. c-lined out for Calhoun in the 9th.
E_Kiner-Falefa (2). LOB_Texas 7, San Francisco 7. 2B_S.Heineman (1), Gallo (3), Dickerson (1). 3B_Pence (1). HR_Choo (2), off Samardzija; Gallo (3), off T.Anderson; Longoria (1), off Gibaut; Tromp (1), off Chavez. RBIs_S.Heineman 2 (3), Mathis (1), Choo 2 (4), Calhoun (1), Gallo 3 (8), Longoria 2 (5), Yastrzemski (5), Tromp 2 (3). SF_Calhoun, Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, S.Heineman); San Francisco 5 (Crawford 2, Tromp, Pence, Flores). RISP_Texas 3 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Ruf, Slater, Yastrzemski.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|75
|2.25
|Gibaut
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|7.20
|Chavez, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.76
|Hernández, W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|3.60
|Vólquez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|87
|9.31
|Triggs, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|16
|81.00
|T.Anderson
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|3.68
|Menez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-1, Triggs 2-0, T.Anderson 3-3. WP_Gibaut. PB_Mathis (1).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T_3:04.
