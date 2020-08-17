Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas giving Schaefer 7-year deal worth $13.8 million

August 17, 2020 11:54 am
 
< a min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New Texas women’s coach Vic Schaefer will get a seven-year, guaranteed contract worth $13.8 million when school regents vote to approve the deal later this week.

Texas hired Schaefer away from Mississippi State in April after not renewing former coach Karen Aston’s contract.

Schaefer’s annual salary will start at $1.8 million and rise to $2.1 million by the final year. He gets $300,000 for moving expenses and a $200,000 payment at the end of 2024-25 season. Regents posted the contract details ahead of its meetings Wednesday and Thursday.

Schaefer led the Bulldogs to the national championship game twice, ended UConn’s 111-game win streak in 2017 and went 221-62 in seven seasons at Mississippi State.

Advertisement

Texas hasn’t won a national title since 1986 and last went to the Final Four in 2003. Aston led Texas teams to the Sweet 16 or farther four times and had only one losing season in eight years with the Longhorns.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Hawks take off, land at mobilization station