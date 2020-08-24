Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas Tech adds former A&M DE Wilson, who will seek waiver

August 24, 2020 8:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has added transfer Tyree Wilson to its roster, and the former Texas A&M defensive end is applying for an NCAA waiver in hopes of being eligible to play this season.

Red Raiders coach Matt Wells announced the addition of Wilson on Monday, the start of the fall semester at the Big 12 school. Wilson began practicing with Texas Tech on Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Wilson played 12 games as a redshirt freshman for Texas A&M last season, when he had 12 tackles. He entered the transfer portal last spring.

If the NCAA grants a waiver for immediate eligibility after transferring, Wilson would have three seasons remaining with the Red Raiders.

Advertisement

Texas Tech is scheduled to open its season at home Sept. 12 against Houston Baptist.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program