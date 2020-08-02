Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Jaguars sign Adam Gotsis after 2 linemen opt out

August 2, 2020 11:36 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis days after two linemen opted out of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Veterans Al Woods and Lerentee McCray decided not to play in 2020, creating a need for depth along Jacksonville’s defensive front.

Gotsis spent the last four years in Denver, where he notched 109 tackles, 13 passes defensed, five sacks and two forced fumbles. He was a second-round draft pick in 2016. He played in nine games in 2019, finishing with 16 tackles. He missed the final three games because of a knee injury.

Also Sunday, the Jaguars activated rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Charles Jones and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor from the COVID-19 list.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

